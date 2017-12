Much like interior design, a simple swatch of fabric or a pretty paint chip can inspire an entire party concept. From shimmery silvers and glittery golds to rustic greens and berry reds to brilliant blues and rich purples, we’ve gathered these distinct event looks based on three holiday palettes to help inspire creativity and spark seasonal reverie. Click the links below to find ideas for your next holiday party.

1. Seasonally appropriate greenery

2. Bright and bold colors

3. Shiny metallics

More holiday party ideas