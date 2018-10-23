LIST YOUR BIZ
Holiday Party Ideas 2018: 3 Non-Traditional Themes for Corporate Events

Shake up your usual party plan with these slightly unconventional (but still festive) concepts.

By Michele Laufik October 23, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT

Holiday Party Ideas 2018: 3 Non-Traditional Themes for Corporate Events

Illustration: Carolyn Bouchard

While traditional corporate holiday parties filled with decadent food and free-flowing booze will never go out of style, more and more planners, hosts, and guests are looking to celebrate conscientiously. That might mean incorporating thoughtful, charitable activities; serving healthy fare on sustainable dinnerware; or gathering a group to experience a memorable destination celebration. This year, we turn holiday parties on their head with some out-of-the-box ideas for decor, catering, gifts, and more, all centered around three alternative concepts to the usual seasonal shindig.

Merry Mindfulness: charitable ideas and eco-friendly party supplies

Fresh Start: wellness activities and healthy eats

Bon Voyage Bash: destination celebration spots

 

This story appeared in the Fall 2018 issue of BizBash.

