Holiday Party Ideas 2018: 3 Non-Traditional Themes for Corporate Events

While traditional corporate holiday parties filled with decadent food and free-flowing booze will never go out of style, more and more planners, hosts, and guests are looking to celebrate conscientiously. That might mean incorporating thoughtful, charitable activities; serving healthy fare on sustainable dinnerware; or gathering a group to experience a memorable destination celebration. This year, we turn holiday parties on their head with some out-of-the-box ideas for decor, catering, gifts, and more, all centered around three alternative concepts to the usual seasonal shindig.