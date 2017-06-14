LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

EVENT REPORT

How a Format Change Helped This Gala Double Its Fund-Raising Total

The Washington National Opera's concert lured in some of the biggest stars from opera and Broadway, as well as a whole new audience.

By Adele Chapin June 14, 2017, 7:16 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Broadway star Cynthia Erivo performed the finale of "Nessun Dorma,” from Turandot.

Photo: Jati Lindsay

W.N.O. Opera Gala
Search our directory

WASHINGTON, D.C. For years, the Washington National Opera embassy-hopped around Washington for its annual Opera Ball. Past parties included an extravagant light show at the French ambassador's residence in 2008 and a replica of the Berlin Wall at the German Embassy in 2009. But this year, a format change for the fund-raiser moved the focus to the Kennedy Center for a performance with opera luminaries and Broadway performers—including a Hamilton star or two.

The goal of the event's transformation from ball to gala, explained Kennedy Center manager of special events Wendy Catbagan, was to put music back at the center of the event and open it up to a wider audience, perhaps even new opera fans. The shift was a success on another front: The event raised $2.3 million for W.N.O. programs (including the 2,000 tickets sold for the performance), an amount that more than doubled the fund-raising totals in the past three years.  

Trading Voices: The W.N.O. Opera Gala Concert—held on June 3 in the Kennedy Center's 2,000-seat Opera House—showcased opera stars singing show tunes and Broadway stars taking on arias, with mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves singing Show Boat's “Old Man River” and Cynthia Erivo performing the finale of “Nessun Dorma” from Turandot. The 90-minute show also included performances from Hamilton’s original Aaron Burr, Tony Award-winner Leslie Odom Jr., as well as Jordan Donica, star of the show's current U.S. tour.

Before the entertainment, 400 W.N.O. donors gathered outside on the Kennedy Center Terrace for a cocktail hour. Catbagan worked with DC Rental to bring in a massive gilded bar that echoed the Kennedy Center's gold columns, with tables topped with floral arrangements from Urban Petals. Catbagan said the cocktail hour's garden-party vibe was inspired by the elegant style of W.N.O. Board chairman Jacqueline Badger Mars, honored at the gala as she stepped down after six years of leadership. That wasn't the only nod to Mars, heiress of the Mars candy company: Everyone received a commemorative W.N.O. package of M&Ms as they left the Opera House and donors made their way to dinner at embassies across D.C. to end the night.

Benefits/Fund-raisers Washington National Opera John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

MORE Benefits/Fund-raisers STORIES

Event Report
How Takashi Murakami’s Pop-Art Octopus Inspired a Gala
Event Report
See Justin Trudeau's Holographic Guest Appearance at a Hospital Benefit
Event Report
14 Eye-Catching Ideas From a Morocco-Inspired Benefit

MORE Washington National Opera STORIES

Event Report
How a Venue's Modern Architecture Invigorated a Benefit
Event Report
2001-2011: Opera Ball Focuses on the Party, Triples Funds Raised

MORE John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts STORIES

Event Report
The Big Surprise at This Year's Kennedy Center Honors
Event Report
See 1,000 Paper Cranes at Washington's Opera Ball
Event Report
Opera Ball Explores Italy's Culture, Cuisine, Cars
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue