How AI Chatbots Can Improve Event Management and Guest Experience

Visitors to BizBash Florida were greeted with the information to access Betty the ChatBot.

Case Study: Deploying Sciensio’s EventBot to improve and enhance a major industry trade show. In March of 2017, BizBash, a leading events industry company, came to Sciensio to discuss using an EventBot to solve several business issues.

The event was a one-day trade show inclusive of workshops, a Main Stage and multiple social event components, such as pre and post parties and education lounges. BizBash had previously utilized event apps and wanted to experience an alternate solution to enhance the attendee experience while also reducing costs and improving information yield by attendees.

Business Problem: The leaders of the event identified four key areas of importance:

1. 1. Provide improved logistical support for the event. That support had to be less expensive and more effective than just adding bodies.

2. 2. Provide easier access to the agenda and schedule information and a way to communicate the answers to frequently asked questions. The new system had to be easy to use and had to increase overall utilization.

3. 3. Provide a solution that did not require development time or expertise by BizBash team and could be seamlessly integrated into existing processes and systems, such as the registration platform.

4. 4. Provide detailed statistical monitoring and support. As a leader in customer experience, BizBash required that every single question in the system had to be open for analysis and scrutiny, which enabled responses to be modified and adjusted based on real-time user experience.

The development program commenced March 10, 2017 and the event was held on May 4, 2017. In that time, Sciensio built “Betty”, a fully functional ConciergeEventBot focused on delivering all the logistical information to attendees AND fully integrated with the client’s registration system to provide ad hoc messaging and ongoing updates regarding the show.

The Results: The attendee response was overwhelmingly positive.

Betty went live on April 26, 2017. BizBash carefully followed Sciensio’s best practice of collecting mobile numbers and underwent a thoughtful discovery program with Sciensio’s team. 300 out of 518 attendees who provided mobile numbers interacted with Betty (57.9% - an astounding engagement rate).

Those users sent more than 1,300 messages to Betty and identified a number of customer service questions that were promptly updated and disseminated by BizBash staff.

During the days prior to the event, BizBash suffered an internet outage that took down its website. Betty was available 24/7 prior to and during the event. The BizBash team estimated that access to Betty reduced direct customer service calls by approximately 20%.

During the event, the convention center fire alarm was triggered and a building-wide evacuation was executed After confirming it was a false alarm, BizBash was able to use Betty to contact all attendees by sending an ad hoc message – all within 60 seconds and literally, a few keystrokes.

“Sciensio’s team was amazing. An incredibly professional outfit that was able to listen to our needs, understand our problems, and deliver a solution that exceeded expectations. Put simply, Betty made our jobs easier and our event better.” Nicole Peck, Executive Vice President BizBash Media.

For more information, visit: https://conciergeeventbot.com/