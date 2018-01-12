LIST YOUR BIZ
How C.E.S. Highlights the Speed of Change for Brands

By Adweek January 12, 2018, 12:19 PM EST

LAS VEGAS Joshua Spanier, senior marketing director of global media for Google, came away from C.E.S. with a very clear view of just how fast technology development is outpacing consumers’ ability to make sense of it, never mind adopt it. Spanier pointed to the huge curved screens from LG and their inevitable convergence with AI and IOT technologies as unlocking huge potential for experiential and content marketing forms as well as automation that will make people’s lives better and more convenient.

C.E.S.

