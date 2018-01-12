How C.E.S. Highlights the Speed of Change for Brands

Joshua Spanier, senior marketing director of global media for Google, came away from C.E.S. with a very clear view of just how fast technology development is outpacing consumers’ ability to make sense of it, never mind adopt it. Spanier pointed to the huge curved screens from LG and their inevitable convergence with AI and IOT technologies as unlocking huge potential for experiential and content marketing forms as well as automation that will make people’s lives better and more convenient.

