How Delta Is Helping Tinder Users Get More Right Swipes

For New York Tinder users looking to switch up their profile pictures, a new partnership between the dating app and Delta Air Lines is giving people a chance to take travel photos without leaving the city.

Earlier this month, the two brands partnered to unveil the “Delta Dating Wall,” a series of painted walls with images of international locations designed to provide backdrops for those needing new inspiration for their profile pictures. The wall—which is part of the Delta’s “New York Is Go” initiative, celebrating its New York travelers—is located on Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and features paintings of nine destinations, including the Eiffel Tower in Paris, London phone booths, and tulips in the Netherlands. Other backdrops depict locations in Mexico, California, Hawaii, Russia, Switzerland, and Italy.

Illustrator Andrew Rae created a variety of cheeky illustrations to surround the backdrops for the massive branded wall, which encourages passersby to take selfies or have their photos taken with the travel backdrops. The basis for the campaign came from singles research, conducted by the campaign’s ad agency, Widen and Kennedy New York, which found stats that include 62 percent of men and 74 percent of women want a partner who shares their travel interests; one in two singles say traveling to a new city to meet a date would be exciting; and 57 percent of singles take more than one vacation per year.

Along with the Delta Dating Wall, the airline commissioned a second wall nearby at Smorgasburg at East River State Park. The branded mural, designed by illustrator Hide Your Kids, encourages travel by inviting people to “Go Where Your Food Is From.”

In addition to the walls, Delta and Tinder hosted a singles-centric event on June 17, in which the two brands invited people to get their new profile pictures taken at the wall by a professional photographer.

The wall is on display throughout the summer.