How Havaianas Took New Yorkers on a Ferry Ride to Rio

Havaianas worked with New Stand to remove seats from the roof, replacing them with a colorful daybed.

This past weekend, New Yorkers were able to travel to the Rockaways—via a stopover in Rio De Janeiro. From August 3 to 7, Brazilian flip-flop brand Havaianas took over the NYC Ferry’s route to the city beaches, transforming the boat into a tropical oasis for the 59-minute ride.

The new citywide ferry, which is operated by Hornblower, offers transportation between the Rockaways, Sunset Park, and Lower Manhattan, departing from Pier 11 near Wall Street. It launched in May of this year and costs the same as a subway ride: $2.75.

“As a summer lifestyle brand, we are always trying to bring the Brazilian summer spirit to the U.S.,” said Inhwa Lee, Havaianas’ director of marketing. “And what better way to bring this to life than on a ferry with beachgoers? We felt a brand takeover on the ferry was a perfect way to bring a taste of Brazil to New Yorkers.”

The ferry’s first-ever brand takeover featured a rooftop bar, Brazil-theme decor, and a pop-up shop on board. Havaianas worked with New Stand, which handled the production, to remove seats from the roof, replacing them with a branded daybed and a tiki-style bar. Graphics were placed throughout the ferry and were inspired by the company’s global campaign—“Made of Brazilian Summer.”

The on-board pop-up shop, which was coordinated by New Stand, the official concession partner for the city's ferries, featured an assortment of beach products inspired by the South American country, including apparel, accessories, personal care items, gadgets, and snacks, plus cangas, a.k.a. Brazilian-style sarongs. And of course, Havaianas flip-flops were available for purchase.

In addition, brand ambassadors handed out free mini bags to riders.