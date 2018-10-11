How Hilton Leverages Community to Create Experiential Events—Special Edition



Host: David Adler, C.E.O., BizBash Media

Guests: Lisa Russi, Hilton’s Senior Director - Catering & Event Sales Operations Americas and Philip Thompson, Executive Chef Hilton McLean Tysons Corner

In this episode, BizBash C.E.O. David Adler sits down with Hilton’s Executive Chef Philip Thompson and Lisa Russi, Senior Director of Catering and Event Sales Operations to discuss how Hilton has learned to truly reflect the communities where they operate, creating memorable experiences for event attendees. Learn how an operation large as Hilton has scaled the personal to the universal, sourcing farm to table, reflecting both seasonality and locality, and made the shift from the structural to the conceptual. Learn how Hilton can help you transform their ballrooms to your town square.

Show Notes

Sponsored By