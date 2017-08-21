LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

THE SCOUT

How Interactive Photo-Printing Backpacks Raised Awareness for a Children's Cancer Foundation

The B Positive Foundation, a nonprofit that provides support for families of children with cancer, partnered with marketing technology firm M-ND to bring the backpacks to a recent Mets game.

By Ian Zelaya August 21, 2017, 7:16 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Representatives from the B Positive Foundation wore the backpacks during the game. The screens, which featured B Positive branding and Mets colors, curated social media photos that included the hashtag #BePosNYC. 

Photo: Courtesy of the B Positive Foundation

NEW YORK Technology that curates social-media photos based on a hashtag and allows people to print them isn’t new, but recently, two New York-based organizations partnered to put a new spin on the trend for a good cause.

The Andrew McDonough B Positive Foundation—a nonprofit that supports families of children with cancer, whose slogan is “Kids Helping Kids Fight Cancer”—recently hosted an outing at Citi Field during a Mets baseball game to bring together young cancer patients and their supporters. To create a unique memory for attendees, the organization partnered with experiential marketing company M-ND (which is pronounced as “mind") to design interactive, social-media curating- and photo-printing backpacks. 

During the August 8 home game against the Texas Rangers, attendees who posted photos on social media using the hashtag #BePosNYC could find the images on the backpack screens, and then print photo stickers featuring the Mets blue and orange colors and the B Positive logo. The event and the technology both were meant to raise awareness for the B Positive Foundation—attendees who were not part of the event also were welcome to print their own photos. 

While there are no specific plans to bring the backpacks to another event, M-ND has expressed interest in working with the foundation again. “We are discussing future opportunities to work with B Positive again,” said Pete Wells, C.O.O. of M-ND. “The next time we'd like to introduce a donation-by-text (SMS) function so we can also help raise funds for the charity." 

Social Media Strategy Photo Booth Technology Strategy

MORE Social Media Strategy STORIES

Event Intelligence
Why a Car Dealership Gave Away Nearly a Half-Dozen Vehicles
Event Intelligence
17 Dos and Don'ts for Using Social Media at Weddings
Event Innovators 2017
Event Innovators 2017: Jeremy Gocke

MORE Photo Booth STORIES

Event Report
How Fujifilm Turned an Event Into One Massive Photo Booth
Event Report
11 Share-Worthy Arrival Areas and Photo Backdrops From Coachella Parties

MORE Technology Strategy STORIES

News
Event Tech Competition Selects Concierge EventBot as Most Innovative
Event Intelligence
5 Cool New Tech Tools for Meetings and Events
Readers' Forum
How Will Virtual and Augmented Reality Affect the Event Industry?
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue