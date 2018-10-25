LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

Happening now...

How Jägermeister Is Using Snapchat’s New AR Features

The brand launched a custom tarot-card experience to engage consumers around Halloween.

By Michele Laufik October 25, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT

The branded AR filter brings up Jägermeister imagery, including its signature stag logo, along with tarot cards. Users can then tap on the card to reveal their cocktail fate, a.k.a., drinks that incorporate the digestif liqueur. Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

The branded AR filter brings up Jägermeister imagery, including its signature stag logo, along with tarot cards. Users can then tap on the card to reveal their cocktail fate, a.k.a., drinks that incorporate the digestif liqueur.

Photo: Courtesy of Jägermeister

Just in time for Halloween, Jägermeister is conjuring up magic—via augmented reality.

Called “Divine the Darke,” the experience from the German spirits (the alcoholic kind, not the otherworldly ones) brand delivers tarot-card readings using Snapchat.

How it works: Consumers locate and scan Snapcodes that are embedded in Jägermeister’s collateral material, such as custom coasters at bars and retail locations throughout the U.S. The code will unlock a custom Snapchat lens within the app, which will be available to users for one hour. The branded AR filter brings up Jägermeister imagery, including its signature stag logo, along with tarot cards. Users can then tap on the card to reveal their cocktail fate, a.k.a., drinks that incorporate the digestif liqueur.

But why tarot? “As consumers look toward new means to help them navigate a future that seems more uncertain than ever, modern mysticism has reached new heights,” explains Heather Kozera, vice president of integrated marketing at Mast-Jägermeister U.S.

“From crystals to fortune tellers, brands are taking advantage of consumers’ growing appetite for new age spiritualism,“ she continued. “There’s no better time for Jägermeister to unveil a custom augmented-reality tarot card experience that taps into a cultural space, connecting the brand with their millennial target. The Divine the Darke augmented experience offers consumers a glimpse into what their futures might hold in an irreverent and non-traditional way.”

This new AR experience, which was created in partnership with the brand’s digital agency of record Firstborn, utilizes Snapchat’s Lens Studio, which debuted in December 2017 and allows creators to design their own lens or filters for the social-media app. Recently, new advanced AR features that were previously only available to Snapchat’s internal designers were added to Lens Studio. (Snapchat’s C.E.O., Evan Spiegel, recently stated that AR will be a focus of the app’s strategy in 2019.)

“For this campaign, we are looking to engage millennial consumers,” Kozera said. “We feel that Snapchat’s platform will bring a better experience to our target by seamlessly integrating Jägermeister into a night of fun.”

Augmented Reality

Snapchat

Technology Strategy

Jägermeister

Sign up for the BizBash Daily - stay current with the event industry.

MORE Augmented Reality STORIES

GatherGeeks
Podcast: How to Apply Augmented Reality and the Internet of Things in Events (It’s Easier Than You Think) (Episode 89)
News
Rating the Pyeongchang Olympics: Event Producers Give Opening Ceremony a B+
News
5 Ways Brands Should Be Using Technology to Reach Consumers

MORE Snapchat STORIES

News
Best of 2016: New and Updated Tech Tools That Had Us Talking
Event Intelligence
4 Ways Event Planners Can Use Snapchat Successfully

MORE Technology Strategy STORIES

Event Report
Video: See This Projection Mapping Respond to Music in Real Time
Feature
Top 10 Most Innovative Brands 2018: #4 Intel
Feature
Top 10 Innovative Brands 2018: #10 The Macallan
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue