How Kiehl's Made Going to the Dermatologist's Office Fun

Kiehl's wanted the event to evoke the brand's touchpoints of nature, science, and service. Bars were covered in greenery, while oranges tied into the vitamin C theme. Orange-infused cocktails were poured from beakers and test tubes.

Skincare brand Kiehl’s strives to create out-of-the-box product launches, and the celebration of its new Dermatologist Solutions serum was no exception. Held on January 17 at a raw space in West Hollywood, the event evoked a doctor's office—and nodded to the serum’s increased levels of vitamin C in a chic, interactive way.

The L’Oréal-owned company tapped HL Group to produce and design the product launch. “We came up with a concept that was basically a pop-up vitamin C-focused dermatologist’s office,” said Andrew Barlow, HL Group’s vice president of events. “We wanted to do something that was kitschy, that was super cute, and that was super Instagrammable.”

The resulting event—which hosted about 225 influencers, bloggers, and members of the media—drew inspiration directly from the new product, which has a higher percentage of vitamin C than a previous product. The team decided to run with the idea of vitamin C, creating an orange-hued space filled with greenery, citrus fruits, and medicine-inspired details that would evoke Kiehl's brand touchpoints of nature, science, and service.

Lush greenery covered the walls, bars, and DJ booth, while oranges were scattered throughout. Cocktails were served in beakers and infused with nitrous oxide to evoke the feeling of a science experiment, and medical exam tables offered a unique selfie station—and seating option—for guests. Bartenders and Kiehl’s brand ambassadors wore lab coats to further the immersive theme, and various interactive activities were inspired by the product.

