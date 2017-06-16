LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

EVENT REPORT

How Marriott Turned a Restaurant Into Three Different Hotels

The recently expanded hotel company created a unique introduction to a trio of its luxury brands.

By Rayna Katz June 16, 2017, 7:31 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

The Luxury Collection was represented with a nod to its Southwest properties, complete with a display of cactus plants.

Photo: Courtesy of Marriott

Marriott's "The Collection Club"
Search our directory

NEW YORK Following the 2016 merger between Marriott International and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Marriott decided to reintroduce the press to its top brands during the annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference.

Instead of its traditional press update, the company took over the midtown restaurant Hunt & Fish Club on June 5 for an event called the Immersive Media Experience. BMF Media created vignettes to showcase Marriott International’s Distinctive Collection Brands: the Luxury Collection, Autograph Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio.

“We wanted to showcase the three brands’ distinct offerings as well as their combined potential as Marriott’s new collection portfolio,” said Olivia Donnan, global entertainment marketing manager at Marriott International. “Each brand had its own unique positioning so we had a dedicated space for each to display and evoke exactly what differentiates each one and then a separate space to show how the power of Marriott International’s systems and loyalty programs behind these brands sets them apart from our competitors.”

The effort included a complex set of logistics that involved replacing the eatery’s furniture with replicas of pieces that can be found in the hotels. The restaurant buyout also included food and beverages.

“The restaurant was turned over on Sunday morning and everything had to be removed and stored offsite or covered,” Donnan said. “BMF Media then spent the day fabricating, designing, and executing every fine detail in order to be ready Monday at 7 a.m.”

The event wrapped at noon that Tuesday, and the restaurant was back in business for that evening’s dinner service.

“Since this was the first time ownership of the restaurant had entertained this idea of a custom event space, the parties worked closely to ensure flawless execution as well as highlight the restaurant’s ability to sell this feature in the future,” Donnan said.

Marriott International Hospitality Industry Events Venues/Locations

MORE Marriott International STORIES

News
W Hotels of New York Launch New In-House Tattoo Series
News
How the Exclusive Food & Wine Classic in Aspen Will Celebrate a Milestone Year
Feature
Most Innovative Meetings 2016: #7 Marriott Sales, Marketing, Revenue Management, and Event Management Conference

MORE Hospitality Industry Events STORIES

Event Intelligence
At P.C.M.A.: Travel Climate, Tech Cited as Biggest Issues Facing Industry
Event Innovators 2017
Event Innovators 2017: Jeff Stober

MORE Venues/Locations STORIES

Readers' Forum
Beautycon Media C.E.O. Moj Mahdara Shares Her Favorite Places
Location Scout
10 New Venues in New York for Summer Entertaining and Events
Location Scout
10 New York Venues for Grammy Parties
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue