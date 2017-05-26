How Miami's Newest Museum Celebrated With Top Donors

Featuring dramatic activations with water exhibitions, lasers, and birds—including a bald eagle—the new Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science held a grand-opening gala, called A Celebration of Science, for 600 guests on May 6. Commemorating the museum's new home in Downtown Miami's Museum Park, the event raised $1.2 million to support the museum's exhibitions and programs. The programming and decor paid homage to the $305-million museum's key features, including an aquarium, a planetarium, and a birds of prey exhibit.

The evening included seven passed hors d'oeuvres, a three-course dinner, and more from Savor, the museum's caterer. An after-party crowd was entertained by the Gypsy Lane Band from Tropics Entertainment.