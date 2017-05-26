LIST YOUR BIZ
EVENT REPORT

How Miami's Newest Museum Celebrated With Top Donors

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science showed off its new home with gala decor that evoked its amenities.

By Rayna Katz May 26, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT

Photo: Fiction Events

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science Celebration of Science
MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA Featuring dramatic activations with water exhibitions, lasers, and birds—including a bald eagle—the new Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science held a grand-opening gala, called A Celebration of Science, for 600 guests on May 6. Commemorating the museum's new home in Downtown Miami's Museum Park, the event raised $1.2 million to support the museum's exhibitions and programs. The programming and decor paid homage to the $305-million museum's key features, including an aquarium, a planetarium, and a birds of prey exhibit.

The evening included seven passed hors d'oeuvres, a three-course dinner, and more from Savor, the museum's caterer. An after-party crowd was entertained by the Gypsy Lane Band from Tropics Entertainment.

Benefits/Fund-raisers Museums & Cultural Spaces

