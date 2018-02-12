LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
CLOSE

BizBash Marketplace 2018

 Start Now. Build your next event Today.
EVENT REPORT

How Netflix Transported Guests 300 Years in the Future at 'Altered Carbon' Premiere

The streaming service recreated the sci-fi series' fictional world, complete with cityscapes and laboratories as well as fun touches like tattoo stations and a drug-inspired entryway.

By Rose Curiel February 12, 2018, 7:15 AM EST

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

At the entrance to the after-party, planners referenced the protagonist's experimentation with drugs by giving guests special glasses that refracted the light of a neon sign display, creating a psychedelic effect.

Photo: Line 8 Photography (All Rights Reserved)

Netflix's 'Altered Carbon' Premiere
Search our directory

LOS ANGELES Netflix transported guests to a futuristic world during its Altered Carbon screening—and again during the after-party immediately following the show's unveiling.

The new sci-fi series is set more than 300 years in the future, when consciousness can be stored into a disk and implanted into a body other than one's own. And while the after-party didn't quite give guests access to that level of advanced (and nonexistent) technology, it did strive to create a world as close to the premiere episode's as possible—right down to the protagonist's drug-fueled night out.

The streaming service tapped Pen&Public's Liam Smith to help bring the fictional world to life for the February 1 screening at Los Angeles's Mack Sennett Studios. Smith thrust guests into the after-party's take on the fictional Bay City—the program's futuristic version of San Francisco—as soon as the credits rolled. Attendees walked down a hallway lit with a bevy of neon signs and abuzz with ambient city sounds pulled from the actual show and cut into a custom 8-track audio loop. The immersive experience continued when guests received special glasses that refracted the neon lights, multiplying visuals for a psychedelic effect that was a clever nod at the main character's experimentation with the drug of the future, Brain Grease.

Once past the hallway, guests found themselves in the heart of Bay City and its many temptations. Just as the protagonist decides to get a tattoo, guests too had the opportunity to get inked by celebrity tattoo artist Mister Cartoon, who let them choose among designs that subtly referenced the show.

“You obviously want to have an authentic connection and not just hit guests over the head with a logo,” explained Smith.

Further on, guests came across the façade to the Raven Hotel, a recreation of the show's lodge-cum-brothel. An actor hired to play the hotel proprietor beckoned guests to the “hotel,” a downstairs bar with burlesque dancer performances.

Elsewhere, event planners acknowledged the show's digitized consciousness premise with lab vignettes exhibiting X-rays of necks embedded with disks and fake bodies in plastic bags awaiting their new consciousness. Actors dressed as scientists and medical professionals worked the lab—and the bar—all while remaining in character and keeping guests entertained.

Netflix TV Premieres Television Industry Events Premieres Entertainment Industry Events

MORE Netflix STORIES

Event Report
See Inside Netflix’s Female-Driven Old Western Saloon
Event Report
How the 'Stranger Things 2' Premiere Evoked the Show's Spooky, Nostalgia-Filled World
Event Report
Netflix Premieres Zombie Show With Gory—and Super-Shareable—Details

MORE TV Premieres STORIES

Event Report
9 Ways to Have Fun with a Superhero Theme
Coast to Coast
22 Show-Stopping Ideas From Summer's Biggest TV Premieres

MORE Television Industry Events STORIES

Event Report
HBO Pampered Women With Wine, Blowouts to Promote ‘Divorce’
Readers' Forum
10 Notable Party Scenes From Film and Television
Event Report
Golden Globes 2018: Peek Inside This Year's Biggest Parties
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue