How OkCupid Made Love Connections at the Pitchfork Music Festival

Capitalizing on the maxim that music brings people together, dating website and app OkCupid created an activation to connect music-lovers at Pitchfork Music Festival.

For the first time, the matchmaking site was integrated into the festival’s app, allowing daters to connect via a geo-fenced “neighborhood” for the festival, which was held July 14 to 16 in Union Park. Users had a badge on their profile to indicate they were in attendance.

On site, OkCupid had a “Feel Good Tent” at the festival, where users could meet live, snap a picture in a Polaroid camera photo booth, and then write answers to questions posed by the site on the white portion of the photo in the interest of finding a like-minded festivalgoer. Images and responses then were posted on the tent walls and freestanding boards. Pro-Ject helped create the booth.

The site saw the event as an opportunity for a tie in to its brand promise of creating connectivity, said Bernadette Libonate, senior marketing manager at OkCupid.

“We aim to connect with our audience through their passionate pursuits, and music is a powerful connective medium,“ she said. “We think Pitchfork Music Festival is one of the most well-curated festivals running, and we couldn't wait to connect with their substantive audience. OkCupid values substance more than selfie, and we feel Pitchfork Music Festival strongly celebrates that view too.”