EVENT REPORT

How One Company Turned a Beach House Into a Summer-Long Party

For its first standalone activation, multimedia brand Awesomeness rented a house in Santa Monica for two weeks, hosting events, screenings, and panels for local talent and influencers.

By Claire Hoffman August 30, 2017, 7:32 AM EDT

Mirrored letters and large branding were visible from the beach, creating an eye-catching—and Instagram-friendly—promotion for the Awesomeness brand. 

Photo: Mirrored Media/Lingerfree Photography

Awesomeness Beach House
LOS ANGELES Awesomeness celebrated summer in a big way this year: The multimedia company—which is a joint venture between NBCUniversal, Hearst, and Verizon—rented out a house on the beach in Santa Monica for two weeks of programming and events for talent, press, and industry partners.

“This was our first time hosting our own event that was independent of a big convention or festival,” said Catherine Gill, vice president of marketing at Awesomeness. “Our goal was to create a fun summer experience to bring our brand to life and showcase all the different aspects of what Awesomeness has to offer. This created a great opportunity for a multi-purpose space where we could create content and film a number of our shows, as well as host a variety of events.”

The company took over the house from July 25 to August 6, hosting programming on a daily basis for the entire two weeks. The schedule was filled with a combination of filming days for AwesomnessTV programming, as well as events such as a beauty brunch, a premiere screening, and musical performances.

The internal production team at Awesomeness used their location scouting resources to find the ideal house—one with a big backyard for events, parking nearby, and close proximity to the beach. Organizers worked with the city of Santa Monica to obtain event permits, and redecorated the house to convey a fun, summery vibe.

“We worked with our internal creative department to source new furniture and decor that would fit our brand and the look and feel of the multiple events,” said Gill. In addition to the in-house team, Mirrored Media was in charge of all house operations and creative production, while MS Event Production handled the audiovisual needs.

Every room of the house was used for events. The master bedroom became a content studio for filming, while the attic was transformed into an infinity-room-like photo op. The backyard, which was decorated with string lights and colorful pool floats, welcomed guests for brunches, panels, and more.

Awesomeness plans to host the beach house again next summer; the brand is also planning more standalone events for the coming year to promote its growing portfolio of brands, which now includes AwesomenessTV, Awesomeness Films, DreamWorksTV, and Awestruck.

Here’s a look inside the summer activation's playful decor, fun photo ops, and biggest gatherings.

