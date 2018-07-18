How Rubber Ducks Became a Glamorous Birthday Party Theme

In glamorous Los Angeles, even toddlers celebrate their birthdays in a big way.

Case in point: This whimsical wonderland of rubber duckies created for a first birthday party. Held at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills in late April, the event embraced the client's love of balloon structures and extravagant cakes in a big way.

”[The client] wanted us to create something amazing to celebrate her grandson's first birthday,” explained Clarissa Rezende, co-owner of Los Angeles-based C Rezende Events, who was tapped to design and produce the event. “She is a huge fan and a collector of rubber ducks, so she wanted everything in the theme.”

The summery, outdoor event was decked in on-theme yellow, white, and blue colors, and decorated with giant kid-friendly props and plenty of balloons. Every aspect was designed to tie into the “Rubber Duckland” theme, including a specialty cocktail, the DJ set list, the food presentation, and even the staff outfits.

One eye-catching highlight was the event's dessert table: A vintage bathtub was turned into a huge flower centerpiece, and clear balloons were used to resemble bubbles. A large blue birthday cake also adopted a bathtub theme, with bubbles and more rubber ducks, and a candy station featured fun yellow treats and props such as rain boots.

At the entrance to the event, a greeter wore a dress made of balloons; as an on-theme touch, she was wearing rubber-duck slippers and a shower cap. Other entertainment—including a saxophone player and a dancer—also wore themed outfits as they performed “Splish Splash” by Bobby Darin. Other entertainment included a paint-your-own-duck station and a bubble station.

At the end of the party, each child got a gift basket made from a small bathtub, while adults received a rubber duck tea cup and tea infuser.

