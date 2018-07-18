LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
CLOSE

Holiday Directory 2018

 Start Now. Build your Holiday Party Today.
EVENT REPORT

How Rubber Ducks Became a Glamorous Birthday Party Theme

For an extravagant first birthday party, one Los Angeles family wanted a whimsical wonderland of the yellow bath toys.

By Claire Hoffman July 18, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT

How Rubber Ducks Became a Glamorous Birthday Party Theme Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Karina Pires Photography

"Rubber Duckland" Birthday Party
Search our directory

LOS ANGELES In glamorous Los Angeles, even toddlers celebrate their birthdays in a big way.

Case in point: This whimsical wonderland of rubber duckies created for a first birthday party. Held at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills in late April, the event embraced the client's love of balloon structures and extravagant cakes in a big way.

”[The client] wanted us to create something amazing to celebrate her grandson's first birthday,” explained Clarissa Rezende, co-owner of Los Angeles-based C Rezende Events, who was tapped to design and produce the event. “She is a huge fan and a collector of rubber ducks, so she wanted everything in the theme.”

The summery, outdoor event was decked in on-theme yellow, white, and blue colors, and decorated with giant kid-friendly props and plenty of balloons. Every aspect was designed to tie into the “Rubber Duckland” theme, including a specialty cocktail, the DJ set list, the food presentation, and even the staff outfits.

One eye-catching highlight was the event's dessert table: A vintage bathtub was turned into a huge flower centerpiece, and clear balloons were used to resemble bubbles. A large blue birthday cake also adopted a bathtub theme, with bubbles and more rubber ducks, and a candy station featured fun yellow treats and props such as rain boots.

At the entrance to the event, a greeter wore a dress made of balloons; as an on-theme touch, she was wearing rubber-duck slippers and a shower cap. Other entertainment—including a saxophone player and a dancer—also wore themed outfits as they performed “Splish Splash” by Bobby Darin. Other entertainment included a paint-your-own-duck station and a bubble station. 

At the end of the party, each child got a gift basket made from a small bathtub, while adults received a rubber duck tea cup and tea infuser.

Click through the slide show to see inside the extravagant, kid-friendly gathering.

Launch Slide Show

Children's Events

Design/Decor

Social Events

Themes

MORE Children's Events STORIES

Event Report
Why This Business Convention Encouraged Attendees to Bring Their Entire Families
News
How This Experiential Pop-Up Uses Food to Teach Kids About Tech
Event Report
How This Dining Club Hosted a Kid-Friendly Thanksgiving Event

MORE Design/Decor STORIES

Idea File
15 Flower-Free Centerpieces That Didn't Skimp on Elegance
Event Report
4 Helpful Design Tips for Using Vegetables as Event Decor

MORE Social Events STORIES

Q & A
See Inside Bronson van Wyck’s Wild Greek-Inspired Birthday Party
Event Report
See How The Engage!18 Wedding Summit Captured the Canadian Spirit
News
11 Cheeky Ways Brands Are Celebrating the Royal Wedding
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue