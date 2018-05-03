LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

Happening now...
EVENT REPORT

How Spotify Rewarded Janelle Monáe Superfans at Her Album Release Party

For the release of the singer's new Dirty Computer album, the music-streaming service invited 150 local fans to an Instagram-friendly launch party.

By Claire Hoffman May 3, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT

Monáe moved throughout the various rooms as she performed, giving fans an up-close-and-personal experience.  Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Monáe moved throughout the various rooms as she performed, giving fans an up-close-and-personal experience. 

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Spotify

Janelle Monáe Album Launch Party With Spotify
Search our directory

LOS ANGELES Spotify is investing in fans in a big way—with intimate, live events that give unique access to their favorite musicians. One such event took place on April 26 in Los Angeles, when the music-streaming service invited 150 of Janelle Monáe’s biggest fans to a celebration of her new album, Dirty Computer, which came out the following day.

The Spotify Fans First initiative aims to identify the most passionate fans of a given artist, as defined by their overall listening behavior and engagement with the artist on the platform. In addition to special events, fans get access to presale tickets and exclusive merchandise.   

For the Monáe event, Los Angeles-area fans were immersed in the world of Dirty Computer and Monáe’s interpretation of Afrofuturism. Four Instagram-friendly rooms recreated her recent music videos, and featured interactive, colorful details including a cotton candy machine, arcade games, disco balls, and even a live peacock.

Spotify’s in-house experiential team worked with event agency Crown & Conquer and designer Shawna Yamamoto Event Design to produce the event. Monáe herself also had input, providing some actual set pieces from her music videos.

“The design was pulled directly from four of her newly released music videos,” explained the Crown & Conquer team. “The idea was to create mini sets/vignettes that served as a stage and backdrop for Janelle to perform with her dancers, but also were Instagramable moments for guests to share on social media.”

Throughout the night, DJ Kitty Cash entertained the crowd, and Monáe performed six songs from the new album. In addition to local fans, attendees included some of Monáe’s friends and family, including Paris Jackson, Terry Crews, and Jidenna. 

Spotify

Janelle Monáe

Music Industry Events

MORE Spotify STORIES

News
Want to Launch an Award Show? Here's How.
Event Report
What Does an Event Focused on Sound Look Like?
News
SXSW 2014 Preview: What to Expect at This Year's Festival

MORE Janelle Monáe STORIES

Event Report
USA's Exec-Free Upfront Lands Janelle Monae
Event Report
10 Highlights From Grammy Week Events and Promotions

MORE Music Industry Events STORIES

Event Report
Grammy Awards 2018: 27 Can’t-Miss Moments and Ideas From This Year’s Parties
News
Grammy Awards Preview: Here’s a Sneak Peek at the After-Party Menu and Theme
Event Snapshot
Justin Timberlake’s Listening Party Served Up Fresh Records and Grasshoppers
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue