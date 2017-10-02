How the Las Vegas Event Community Is Responding to Sunday’s Mass Shooting

Following the shooting late Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip that killed 58 people and wounded over 500 others, event professionals dealt with how to respond.

Upcoming trade shows and meetings such as the Global Gaming Expo, IMEX America, Wedding MBA, and more say that their events will continue as planned in the coming weeks—some with extra security. Other event organizers and local hotels offered their support and thoughts. Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, where reports say the lone gunman took aim at people attending the outdoor concert, offered grief counselors to guests.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

“The thoughts and prayers of all of Las Vegas go out to the victims and their families. This was a horrific, yet isolated, incident. At this time, it is important to allow the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police to conclude their investigation into the incident and to attend to the needs of the victims and their families. Las Vegas is a strong community that will work through this tragic incident. We are grateful beyond words to our incomparable law enforcement, first responders and everyone who continues to help victims and their families.”

—Rossi Ralenkotter, president and C.E.O.

The authority has set up a list of ways to help: visitlasvegas.com/how-to-help

Live Nation

“We are heartbroken over the tragedy that took place at the Route 91 Harvest festival. To think that anyone would want to inflict harm on a gathering of music lovers is beyond our comprehension. And while we are stunned and grieving over this incomprehensible act of violence, we know that this is a moment when we must come together to prevent more tragedies like this from occurring.

Live Nation will do everything in our power to support the victims and their families through the aftermath of this horrendous event, and extends our deepest gratitude to the heroic first responders who helped save as many lives as possible. To our Live Nation on-site employees, we cannot thank you enough for your bravery and perseverance over the past 24 hours and will ensure you have the resources and support necessary to heal from this.”

Live Nation Entertainment produced the Route 91 Harvest festival.

Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino

Following the tragic events in Las Vegas last night, crisis counselors are available for any guest or employee who needs to speak w/ someone pic.twitter.com/AqMBA3ZTVJ — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) October 2, 2017

Global Gaming Expo

“The American Gaming Association and our Global Gaming Expo (G2E) partner, Reed Exhibitions, are closely monitoring the horrific events that took place in Las Vegas earlier this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with those that were affected, and with the people of Las Vegas and Nevada.

G2E annually welcomes 26,000 visitors and is scheduled to open, as planned, today with the G2E conference program, while exhibitor move-in continues for the show to open tomorrow. The A.G.A. and Reed Exhibitions will be in constant contact with local and national law enforcement and our host, Las Vegas Sands. We will closely monitor the situation, and safety remains our priority.

The gaming industry is a tight-knit community and Las Vegas is the beating heart of our operations. The A.G.A. and Reed Exhibitions will offer our full assistance as the city recovers, and we will strive to honor the victims of this tragic event.”

—Hervé Sedky, president, Reed Exhibitions Americas, and Geoff Freeman, president and C.E.O., American Gaming Association

The expo runs through October 5 at the Sands Expo Convention Center, and features more than 450 exhibitors.

Uber

Uber offering free rides to blood donation centers, hospitals https://t.co/ryJuAyL1Kk — KSNV News 3 (@News3LV) October 2, 2017

Tropicana Las Vegas



Meeting Planners International

“M.P.I. extends our deepest sympathies to the victims of the recent shooting in Las Vegas and their loved ones. This incident is being described as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history; the loss of life from this tragedy is truly senseless. Our thoughts and prayers are with the City of Las Vegas and all those impacted, including our partners and members based in the area.

Our events planned for IMEX America next week in Las Vegas will continue as scheduled. We will work closely with our partners to ensure the safety and security of attendees, staff, volunteers, vendors, and partners.

A heightened focus on safety, security, and risk management within our industry is paramount. This incident reinforces that we must all exercise vigilance for the meetings and events we plan, and M.P.I. is focused on raising awareness, education and preparedness across our industry.”

—Paul Van Deventer, president and C.E.O.

IMEX America

“We are shocked and saddened at the events that have taken place in Las Vegas over the past 24 hours. We can confirm that IMEX America will be going ahead at the Sands Expo next week from October 10 to 12 (Smart Monday, October 9). Both IMEX America and the Sands have very strong security in place, with both visible and plain clothes security teams in the venue and at the trade show.

Over the coming days we will be working closely with the Sands, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and the Las Vegas authorities to assess any additional security measures that are needed at this time. We will take their full advice in ensuring the best possible security and safety of our guests. We will send you further information as it becomes available.”

—Ray Bloom, chairman, and Carina Bauer, C.E.O.

The trade show takes place October 10 to 12 at the Sands Expo Convention Center, and is expected to draw over 5,000 meeting planners and suppliers.

InsureTech Connect 2017

#ITC2017 is still happening at Caesars Palace, and Reg opens at 10. The mood is solemn and our hearts go out to those affected. — InsureTechConnect (@insuretechnow) October 2, 2017

InsureTech Connect runs through October 5 at Caesars Palace.

American Hotel & Lodging Association

“This morning the country awoke to an unspeakable tragedy and one of the nation’s deadliest attacks, as hundreds gathered to be entertained in Las Vegas. As the death toll continues to rise, our hearts go out to the families of the victims of this tragic shooting and those who are still searching for family and friends. We pray for all of you during this difficult time. We send our lasting gratitude to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and first responders who worked swiftly to bring an end to the violence, and importantly, hotel staff who quickly came together to protect guests and residents and keep them safe.

Our hotels in Las Vegas have strong partnerships within the local community and have been working closely with law enforcement and other groups following the tragedy. On behalf of A.H.L.A. and the entire hotel industry, we offer our support to the hospitality community in Las Vegas. This remarkable city—which welcomes millions of visitors from around the world—has heart and resilience. We stand together with all of you and will find the strength to carry you through this heartbreaking time and rise again.”

—Katherine Lugar, president and C.E.O.

International Association of Exhibitions and Events

“Our prayers and thoughts go out to all those negatively affected by this deplorable act of violence. As an exhibitions and events and hospitality industry we must continue to enhance our safety and security protocols and procedures and do our best to mitigate these types of tragic incidents.”

—David DuBois, president and C.E.O.



Wedding MBA

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of the Route 91 Outdoor Country Music Festival. The Wedding MBA festival remains the same. — Wedding MBA (@weddingmba) October 2, 2017

The Wedding MBA show runs through October 4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

C.E.S.

“We are all shocked and saddened by the tragic shooting last night in Las Vegas. As host to C.E.S., the city is like a second home to the entire C.E.S. family. We, like so many across the nation, are waiting to hear that our family and friends are safe. Our hearts and prayers are with the entire Las Vegas community.”

—Gary Shapiro, president and C.E.O., Consumer Technology Association

C.E.S., the world’s largest consumer technology trade show, takes place in Las Vegas every January.

Las Vegas Sands

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the events on the Las Vegas strip last night. Victims, law enforcement, first responders. — Las Vegas Sands (@LasVegasSands) October 2, 2017

McCarran International Airport

With heavy hearts @LASairport is pressing on this morning with full operations. It's critical we help air travelers get to/from their homes. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 2, 2017

Vegas Golden Knights hockey team

The Salvation Army Southern Nevada

“Salvation Army Clark County coordinator Major Randy Kinnamon has mobilized our Southern Nevada corps officers to area hospitals to offer emotional and spiritual care. Social Services director Phillip Hollon is also working with local first responders to determine other ways in which we can help.”

—Lt. Col. Kelly Pontsler, divisional commander of the Salvation Army’s Southwest Division

The Salvation Army has officers providing emotional and spiritual support at UMC Hospital and Sunrise Hospital. It has also dispatched a mobile canteen to United Blood Services to provide food and water to those waiting to donate.