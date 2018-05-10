How the New York Yankees Built a Winner Off the Field, Too

The Big Apple offers countless meeting places, but there is only one Yankee Stadium, home of the most famous sports team in the world: the 27-time champion New York Yankees. Since opening in 2009, Yankee Stadium has hosted major events, including the World Series, college football and NHL games, star-studded concerts, and boxing matches. It has also become a hot spot for corporate events, private galas, trade shows, and an array of other celebrations and gatherings.

“Every one of our elements in the building—our clubs, our restaurants, our conference center—are all multifaceted,” said Lonn Trost, Yankees chief operating officer. “We can use them for any activity we need, from business to social to civic.”

The unique venue has made corporate events a hit with planners and participants alike. Forget about rows of uncomfortable chairs in a rectangular conference room as attendees snooze through stale PowerPoint presentations. Guests at Yankee Stadium are engaged from the moment they set foot inside the lobby and are welcomed by two-story-tall images of Babe Ruth and Joe DiMaggio.

Passing by a bronze statue of late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner and into the elevators, they then head upstairs where there are a range of options, including executive boardrooms, suites, and nearly two dozen club spaces and gathering spaces scattered throughout the stadium. Traversing hallways lined with stunning photographs that bring Yankees history to life, guests soon find themselves staring out at the field where stars such as Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, and Aaron Judge have created so many lasting memories.

“The Yankees’ winning tradition and drive to be the best is not just on the field. That same mentality applies to our events off the field,” said Emily Hamel, Yankees vice president of events and brand experiences. “Having state-of-the-art-facilities at Yankee Stadium along with the storied history of the New York Yankees is a powerful combination that leaves a lasting impression on guests well beyond event day.”

The home of the Yankees is equipped with cutting-edge technology, ensuring that video presentations and speaking engagements run smoothly. But it is often personal touches such as digital branding on the various LED boards or displaying attendees’ names on the 100-foot-wide 1080 HD video board in center field that make for a memorable affair. Private tours, meet-and-greets with former players, photo opportunities with World Series trophies, and a Hands on History experience in which guests can handle authentic Yankees artifacts are among the exclusive options available to corporate planners looking to build excitement, drive attendance, and make their event an unforgettable one.

“We wanted to be in a position to have more than just baseball here,” Trost said. “This is a major venue. It’s a wonderful location. Historically, Yankee Stadium has always had more than baseball. That’s what our eye is on now.”

For more information about hosting an event at Yankee Stadium, visit www.yankees.com/events or call 646.977.8400.