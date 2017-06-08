How This Beauty Show Honored Lives Lost in the Pulse Nightclub Shooting

Amid the loud, pumping music, bright lights, and colorful exhibits that filled the Premiere Orlando International Beauty Event June 3 to 5 at the Orange County Convention Center, a more somber event took place. Organizers held a ceremony to honor four beauty-industry professionals who were among the 49 people killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in June 2016, just days after the beauty show ended last year.

“Our community, both professional and personal, was devastated by the tragedy that took place on June 12, 2016,” said Howard Britt, owner of Premiere Show Group. “Our team believes in the positive impact the beauty industry has had on other sad occasions, and we know that together we can make a memorable contribution as well as create awareness that we are all the same and we can make a difference in this world.” Two of those killed were salon owners, one was a cosmetologist, and one was a makeup artist.

In addition to the recognition event, organizers used the show to raise funds to donate to the Center, an organization that supports Orlando’s L.G.B.T.Q. community. Attendees could make donations in designated locations and purchase a T-shirt made for the occasion, which sold out on the first day. Premiere Show Group plans to match all money raised through donations and t-shirt sales.

The beauty show attracted more than 57,000 attendees from around the world to see the newest products from more than 800 exhibitors. The event also included more than 600 education classes presented by industry leaders and participating companies.