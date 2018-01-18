Hyatt Eliminates C.M.O. Position in Strategy Aimed at Accelerating Its Growth

Hilton isn’t the only major hotel company beginning this year with a major marketing leadership change. On Thursday, Hyatt announced it was eliminating the positions of global chief marketing officer and global head of capital strategy, franchising, and select service on its executive committee. In their place, the company is creating a new chief commercial officer position, and consolidating its managed and franchised hotel operations and owner relations into a single portfolio to be led by its current global president of operations, Chuck Floyd.

