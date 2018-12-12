In Living Coral: 17 Decor Ideas (Plus Drinks) Using Pantone's Color of the Year 2019

Last week, Pantone announced its color of the year for 2019—living coral. This vibrant hue “embraces us with warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment,” the institute said, adding that, because of our tech-centric, social media-obsessed society, “we are seeking authentic and immersive experiences that enable connection and intimacy,” which is an overarching goal of the event industry itself.

And as the name indicates, this color is prominent in nature (like under the sea) and evokes an effervescence and energy of the living world. To help incorporate the hot color into events in the new year, here’s a look at some rental items, decor ideas, and even colorful cocktails that come in the pretty pinky-orange shade.

