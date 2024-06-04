NATIONAL: Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) has announced a new partnership with The Optimism Company, founded by Simon Sinek, that offers programs that develop essential human skills to improve trust, cooperation, loyalty, and innovation. These programs include a mix of virtual and in-person workshops, keynotes, courses, and a video library, with ALHI members receiving discounts. ALHI has also recently broadened its scope by acquiring marketing agency 62ABOVE and forming service partnerships with legal and executive search firms.

Elite Catering & Event Professionals (ECEP), an international catering and hospitality organization, has announced the addition of two new members following a rigorous selection process. Vestals Catering in Austin and Dallas, Texas, and Bingemans in Kitchener, Ontario, have joined the by-invitation group, giving ECEP its first Canadian member. Founded in 2021, ECEP aims to propel the global catering and event industry forward through innovation and new ideas.

LAS VEGAS: Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino has announced the completion of a $100 million redesign of its 2.1 million-square-foot convention center. The comprehensive remodel, tailored to meet the needs and preferences of contemporary meetings and events, includes upgraded technology infrastructure, additional dynamic digital signage, and a fresh design that complements the resort’s tropical-inspired brand.

LOS ANGELES: Damminger Productions has introduced Studio 10: The Pop-Up, an exclusive new space at The Grove. Open through August, the venue is an ideal spot for FYC events; offerings include a private 130-seat auditorium in the AMC Grove, plus a private event space just steps away. The indoor-outdoor event space is fully furnished and has an on-site kitchen; inside, it spans 1,250 square feet, while the outdoor area is 1,600 square feet.

SAN FRANCISCO: Blueprint Studios has unveiled a newly redesigned website. The updated site reflects the company’s commitment to innovation in event design and production; key enhancements include intuitive navigation, a modern aesthetic with rich visuals, and optimized performance for faster load times. The website also offers immersive case studies, blog articles, and an extensive portfolio showcasing Blueprint's event productions.

