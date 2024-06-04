Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Connect Marketplace isn't just any conference—it's your gateway to unlimited opportunity. Secure your spot!

US: ALHI's New Partnership, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino's Renovation, a New Space for FYC Events, and More

June 4, 2024

NATIONAL: Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) has announced a new partnership with The Optimism Company, founded by Simon Sinek, that offers programs that develop essential human skills to improve trust, cooperation, loyalty, and innovation. These programs include a mix of virtual and in-person workshops, keynotes, courses, and a video library, with ALHI members receiving discounts. ALHI has also recently broadened its scope by acquiring marketing agency 62ABOVE and forming service partnerships with legal and executive search firms. 

Elite Catering & Event Professionals (ECEP), an international catering and hospitality organization, has announced the addition of two new members following a rigorous selection process. Vestals Catering in Austin and Dallas, Texas, and Bingemans in Kitchener, Ontario, have joined the by-invitation group, giving ECEP its first Canadian member. Founded in 2021, ECEP aims to propel the global catering and event industry forward through innovation and new ideas. 

LAS VEGAS: Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino has announced the completion of a $100 million redesign of its 2.1 million-square-foot convention center. The comprehensive remodel, tailored to meet the needs and preferences of contemporary meetings and events, includes upgraded technology infrastructure, additional dynamic digital signage, and a fresh design that complements the resort’s tropical-inspired brand.

LOS ANGELES: Damminger Productions has introduced Studio 10: The Pop-Up, an exclusive new space at The Grove. Open through August, the venue is an ideal spot for FYC events; offerings include a private 130-seat auditorium in the AMC Grove, plus a private event space just steps away. The indoor-outdoor event space is fully furnished and has an on-site kitchen; inside, it spans 1,250 square feet, while the outdoor area is 1,600 square feet. 

SAN FRANCISCO: Blueprint Studios has unveiled a newly redesigned website. The updated site reflects the company’s commitment to innovation in event design and production; key enhancements include intuitive navigation, a modern aesthetic with rich visuals, and optimized performance for faster load times. The website also offers immersive case studies, blog articles, and an extensive portfolio showcasing Blueprint's event productions.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Updates on VanPrideFest, African Fashion Week Toronto, Vancouver's Rooftop Dinner Series, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Visit Baltimore Mobile Visitor Center, Las Vegas Restaurant Week, World Equestrian Center – Ocala's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Element Hotel by Westin in Calgary, Destination St. John's New CEO, Destination Vancouver's New Survey, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Promotions at MAS, New Convention Hotel in New Orleans, New Event Venue in Philly, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Updates on VanPrideFest, African Fashion Week Toronto, Vancouver's Rooftop Dinner Series, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Visit Baltimore Mobile Visitor Center, Las Vegas Restaurant Week, World Equestrian Center – Ocala's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Element Hotel by Westin in Calgary, Destination St. John's New CEO, Destination Vancouver's New Survey, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Promotions at MAS, New Convention Hotel in New Orleans, New Event Venue in Philly, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canadian Tourism Data Collective, Doors Open Ottawa, New Cocktail Bar in Québec City, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Ritz-Carlton Naples' New Tennis Center, ArtsConnection's 2024 Benefit, Expo! Expo! Looking for Presenters, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Porsche, Shondaland, BÉIS, and More
Sports
What It Took to Produce Travis Kelce's Headline-Grabbing Music Festival
Trade Shows
How the Streets of Los Angeles Became the Star at IPW's Opening Night
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Tennessee Tourism Turned Concertgoers’ Brain Waves Into Travel Recs
Sports
See Inside This Massive Immersive Experience About Soccer Star Lionel Messi
Event Design & Decor
The Unexpected Places Top Designers Have Found Event Inspiration
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Airdrie Children's Festival, Montreal's Port in the City Event, Doors Open Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: City Cruises Chicago, W San Francisco's What She Said Speaker Series, Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's New Tourism Strategy, Warwick Le Crystal – Montreal Sponsors Art Exhibit, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto's New Spa Offerings
Industry Buzz
US: Convene 4 Climate, The NAMA Show 2024, Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Convention Center, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Corona Canada's Accessing Paradise Pledge, Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24, Victoria Airport's New Control Tower, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Omni Atlanta's Renovation and Rebrand, a New Rooftop Venue in Denver, TrivWorks Emcee Bureau, and More
Page 1 of 131
Next Page