GLOBAL: Virgin Hotels, the luxury lifestyle hospitality brand by Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, will open its first London hotel on Aug. 1 in Shoreditch. The 120-room London hotel will mark the eighth Virgin Hotels location and the 17th property for the wider Virgin Hotels Collection, which recently announced a new property in Kenya and launched Virgin Hotels Edinburgh and Virgin Hotels New York in 2023.

NATIONAL: Miller High Life and Planters are teaming up to give fans a unique experience: a wedding in a dive bar. Couples who have a dive bar-centric love story can submit for their chance to have a full wedding, hosted by the brands, at the bar of the winners' choice. The giveaway includes a ride in the iconic Planters Nutmobile, a Champagne of Beers tower and toast followed by a buffet of dive bar staples, a Mr. Peanut escort down the peanut-shell-covered aisle, a peanut-flavored wedding cake, and more. Submissions are open through June 25.

LAS VEGAS: Sphere Entertainment Co. has announced that Jennifer Koester’s role has been expanded to president and chief operating officer of Sphere. Koester most recently served as president of Sphere business operations; in this new role, she will continue working to grow the business and optimize its operations while also providing strategic oversight for Sphere Studios, the immersive content studio in Burbank, Calif., dedicated to developing multisensory experiences exclusively for Sphere—including further developing the Studios’ capabilities as a full-service production studio.

MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: NFL Hall of Famer and Miami Dolphins star Dwight Stephenson is teaming up with Gunther Automotive Group to host the inaugural Norman Bonchick Memorial Golf Tournament, supporting Broward Children’s Center, at The Club at Weston Hills on June 24. Proceeds will support Broward Children’s Center’s crucial programs and medical, developmental, and therapeutic services designed to meet the specific needs of infants, children, and young adults who are developmentally disabled and medically fragile and their families.

OUTER BANKS, N.C.: Edgecamp Pamlico Station, a luxury lifestyle venue on Hatteras Island, N.C., opened this week. Designed by the world-renowned potter and designer Jonathan Adler, the property's 14-suite accommodations blend the splendor of a hotel with the privacy of a residence; each boasts a full kitchen that can be prestocked before guests' arrival. Other highlights include a wellness center with saunas and cold plunges, plus on-site concierge services curating everything from in-room massages to kitesurfing lessons.

