HALIFAX: Discover Halifax—in collaboration with HRM, Events Nova Scotia, and Events East—is conducting a comprehensive study to further develop Halifax as a destination for cultural and sporting events. A venue inventory is underway, with information being gathered to form a snapshot of venues across the municipality. In addition to the inventory assessment, a survey has been sent to identified stakeholders, including venue operators, producers, provincial sport organizations, key partners, arts organizations, and others.

TORONTO: This week, the world-renowned hotel and restaurant group Nobu Hospitality—founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper—officially opened its doors to its first Canadian restaurant and bar, Nobu Toronto, located in Toronto's Entertainment District, just one block from the Toronto International Film Festival and the city's lively nightlife at 25 Mercer St. The public can now make dinner reservations for Nobu Toronto's second-level restaurant online through the Nobu Toronto website.

Global superstar Pitbull announced that he will take the stage at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto on Nov. 2. The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto is the $1 billion destination's newest attraction. A collaboration with Live Nation Canada means guests can expect a lineup of world-class talent, elevating the venue's status as a prime destination for live events.

VANCOUVER: Taking place Aug. 15, Le Dîner en Blanc Vancouver is a pop-up picnic where thousands of guests dressed in all white gather at a secret location revealed just moments before the event. Originating in Paris, this chic soiree celebrates community, fine dining, and culture, offering an experience filled with gourmet food, live music, and dancing. Participants bring their own tables, chairs, and table settings.

VICTORIA, B.C.: This month, The Parkside Hotel & Spa celebrates the menopausal woman. The Radiant Renewal Retreat package is now available at the property, offering a two-night suite stay, a food-craving kit with locally sourced Neapolitan-style pizza and gelato, a complimentary bike armed with Happy Trails maps, a private theatre movie night, and 10% off all spa treatments.

