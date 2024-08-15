CALGARY: The second annual Western Canadian Reptile & Plant Expo in Calgary takes place Aug. 17-18 at Seven Chiefs Field House. Expect exotic reptiles; an array of tropical plants; enclosures and pet supplies; and a diverse variety of artwork, oddities, and other novelties—all available for sale. The show will also offer interactive exhibits from Prairie Exotics and Cobbs Adventure Park, which are bringing unique animals to the event for demonstrations, education, and interactions.

QUEBEC CITY: Québec City Business Destination introduced the Event Pass by the Réseau de transport de la Capitale (RTC), tailored exclusively for event organizers. This pass provides unlimited rides on the RTC network throughout an event (two-day minimum) at a minimal cost of $4.65 per day. The initiative aligns with the destination's commitment to promoting sustainable business tourism.

MONTREAL: Espace pour la vie invites visitors to discover the 12th edition of Gardens of Light Aug. 30 to Oct. 31. Each year, this key event for fall allows visitors to rediscover the Jardin botanique's three cultural gardens for strolling and daydreaming. This year, the Jardin botanique team has retooled the lighting layout of the Japanese Garden and will offer The Legend of the Butterfly Lovers in a multimedia version in the Chinese Garden.

TORONTO: Toronto International Film Festival returns Sept. 5-15. Each year, hundreds of films are shown over the course of a week at venues throughout Toronto, including the Scotiabank Theatre in the Entertainment District, the Princess of Wales Theatre, Roy Thomson Hall, and the Cinesphere IMAX Theatre, not to mention some of Toronto’s drive-ins.

WHISTLER, B.C.: Whistler Blackcomb is set to open its dual mountains to skiers and riders on Nov. 22 for the 2024/2025 winter season, conditions permitting. Guests planning to visit Whistler Blackcomb can lock in the best deals and experiences by purchasing the pass that works best for them—from single-day to season-long access before prices go up on Sept. 2.

