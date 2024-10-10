Event Experience Awards nominations close Oct. 16 ⌛️
US: Marriott's Midscale Offerings, Bishop-McCann's New AI Event Tool, Tropicana Las Vegas' Demolition, and More

October 10, 2024

NATIONAL: Marriott International has announced the expansion of its City Express by Marriott brand into the United States and Canada, marking the company’s entry into the affordable midscale transient segment in the region. Previously referred to as Project Mid-T by Marriott, this brand expansion is part of the company’s continued focus on strengthening its presence in the affordable midscale segment and offering regionally relevant lodging options for every trip purpose and every price point.

Bishop-McCann has introduced its proprietary Joy Index, an AI-powered tool designed to measure real-time attendee engagement and emotions during events. By utilizing technologies such as wearable devices and facial analytics, the Joy Index provides planners with immediate, science-based insights to enhance the overall event experience and create more impactful interactions.

LAS VEGAS: The Tropicana Las Vegas was demolished in a 22-second implosion on Oct. 9, following a drone and fireworks display. This event paves the way for the development of a new ballpark for the A’s and a resort destination in partnership with Bally’s Corporation. The Tropicana Las Vegas, often referred to as "The Trop," had been a cornerstone of the Las Vegas Strip since its opening in 1957; it was the last remaining casino of its era on the Strip.

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) has achieved LEED v4.1 O+M: Existing Buildings Gold certification for the fourth consecutive time, reflecting its ongoing leadership in sustainability. Since 2010, LACC has invested in energy conservation, water efficiency, waste reduction, and improved indoor environmental quality to meet and exceed green building standards.

NEW YORK: The Hudson River Park Friends Annual Gala takes place this evening, Oct. 10, at Pier Sixty. The event will honor actor Matt Bomer, Slate PR founder Simon Halls, and Alex and Miles Pincus, the co-founders of Grand Banks and Crew and the Terminal Warehouse Development Team. It will be hosted by Desi Lydic and feature special performances by The Juilliard School and Andy Bell of the band Erasure.

