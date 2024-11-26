LAS VEGAS: Grand Prix Plaza, in partnership with Round Room Live, announced the launch of three immersive experiences debuting in spring 2025. The 39-acre, multiuse complex, which houses the state-of-the-art Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building, will feature F1-inspired karting, an interactive and educational 4D exhibition, a merchandise store, three new private event spaces, and more—all set to be available year-round.

LOS ANGELES: Variety announced six additional honorees for its eighth annual Hitmakers celebration presented by AFEELA. All recipients will be recognized for either their breakthroughs as rising stars or for their nominations as Grammy Best New Artists. Honorees include Shaboozey, Benson Boone, and Doechii. Jack Antonoff is additionally being commended for his exceptional career over the past decade. Hitmakers will culminate with an invitation-only brunch held on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.

MIAMI: Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort recently completed its multimillion-dollar renovation, unveiling transformed public spaces, refreshed guest rooms, a reimagined signature dining experience, and more. Located in the Millionaires Row neighborhood of Mid-Beach Miami, and part of the North Beach Resort Historic District, the boutique-style retreat is celebrating a decade as part of Hilton’s portfolio.

NEW YORK: This year, BizBash is bringing the 12th annual Event Experience Awards to life. Join us on Dec. 9 as we raise a glass to the big names and bold ideas shaping the industry. This isn’t just an award ceremony—it’s the culmination of a year’s worth of groundbreaking event innovation. Hosted at Lavan New York, this immersive experience will reveal the winners of the Event Experience Awards and offer a setting for connection and collaboration. Whether you’re a finalist, a winner, or simply part of the BizBash network, this night is about celebrating you and the creative forces driving the event industry forward.

PHILADELPHIA: The Pennsylvania Convention Center, managed by ASM Global, has achieved LEED v4.1 O+M: Existing Buildings Silver certification. By successfully implementing initiatives—such as increasing its annual purchase of renewable energy certificates to 50% of all energy consumed, increasing its waste diversion rate goal to 50%, and reducing the use of single-use plastics—the venue was able to reach this significant milestone.

