HOUSTON: At PCMA's Convening Leaders 2025, internationally acclaimed lawyer and human rights advocate Amal Clooney will share her inspiring journey and give insight into how individuals, organizations, and businesses can leverage their platforms to make a positive impact. The conference takes place Jan. 12-15, 2025, at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

LITITZ, PA.: TAIT, a global experience agency, announced that event industry veteran Leslie Herrick will join its West Coast producing team in the role of visionary executive producer and event strategist. Herrick brings over 20 years of experience in producing live, virtual, and hybrid events to this role. Her portfolio of leadership roles on projects includes tech companies like Microsoft, Adobe, Notion, and Spotify.

NEW YORK: Brand experience agency Cheerful Twentyfirst announced the appointment of Joe Rivers as its new U.S. brand experience director. With over a decade of event and marketing acumen, Rivers joins Cheerful Twentyfirst as a U.S. addition to the agency's growth team, brought in to continue to develop domestic opportunities. This appointment follows a successful four years in the region under the helm of global brand experience director Jules Staveley.

On Dec. 18, Walker Hotel Greenwich Village will spread holiday cheer with Walker’s Winter Wishes, a festive event featuring photos with Santa, seasonal treats, and a gift drive benefiting Good+Foundation. Attendees of all ages are invited to capture magical moments with Santa and enjoy holiday-themed sips and small bites curated by chef Nicholas McCann.

PORTLAND, ORE.: Travel Portland has named current chief strategy officer Megan Conway as the organization’s next president and CEO. Conway officially begins the new role Jan. 1, 2025. Conway follows Jeff Miller, who announced his intention to retire in June after nearly 19 years in the role.

