Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
The BizBash Buzz newsletter delivers inspiration, innovative ideas, and expert insight to event profs around the world.

US: Amal Clooney to Give Keynote at PCMACL, New Agency Hires, Travel Portland's New CEO, and More

December 12, 2024

HOUSTON: At PCMA's Convening Leaders 2025, internationally acclaimed lawyer and human rights advocate Amal Clooney will share her inspiring journey and give insight into how individuals, organizations, and businesses can leverage their platforms to make a positive impact. The conference takes place Jan. 12-15, 2025, at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

LITITZ, PA.: TAIT, a global experience agency, announced that event industry veteran Leslie Herrick will join its West Coast producing team in the role of visionary executive producer and event strategist. Herrick brings over 20 years of experience in producing live, virtual, and hybrid events to this role. Her portfolio of leadership roles on projects includes tech companies like Microsoft, Adobe, Notion, and Spotify.

NEW YORK: Brand experience agency Cheerful Twentyfirst announced the appointment of Joe Rivers as its new U.S. brand experience director. With over a decade of event and marketing acumen, Rivers joins Cheerful Twentyfirst as a U.S. addition to the agency's growth team, brought in to continue to develop domestic opportunities. This appointment follows a successful four years in the region under the helm of global brand experience director Jules Staveley.

On Dec. 18, Walker Hotel Greenwich Village will spread holiday cheer with Walker’s Winter Wishes, a festive event featuring photos with Santa, seasonal treats, and a gift drive benefiting Good+Foundation. Attendees of all ages are invited to capture magical moments with Santa and enjoy holiday-themed sips and small bites curated by chef Nicholas McCann.

PORTLAND, ORE.: Travel Portland has named current chief strategy officer Megan Conway as the organization’s next president and CEO. Conway officially begins the new role Jan. 1, 2025. Conway follows Jeff Miller, who announced his intention to retire in June after nearly 19 years in the role.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Think Ottawa Gala, Destination Toronto Joins ELX, Vancouver Christmas Market, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Denver Hotel Renovations, Reno-Sparks Convention Center's New Indoor Track, Destination DC Promotions, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Luminaria in Edmonton, Indigenous Tourism Fund's New Project, Winterland in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: EVA Launches in NYC, Thompson Palm Springs Opens, Downtown San Antonio Hotels' New Hire, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Think Ottawa Gala, Destination Toronto Joins ELX, Vancouver Christmas Market, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Denver Hotel Renovations, Reno-Sparks Convention Center's New Indoor Track, Destination DC Promotions, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Luminaria in Edmonton, Indigenous Tourism Fund's New Project, Winterland in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: EVA Launches in NYC, Thompson Palm Springs Opens, Downtown San Antonio Hotels' New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: 1 Hotel Toronto's Holiday Events, Vancouver Airport's New Nonstop Flights, Dine Around and Stay in Town in Victoria, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Clarion Events North America's New CEO, NYLON House in Miami, New AC Hotel in Savannah, and More
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Winners of BizBash's 12th Annual Event Experience Awards
Trends
15 Creativity-Sparking Breakout Moments at Conferences
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Bravo Is Expanding Its Experiential Strategy with a New Fan Festival
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How This Skincare Brand Activation Made Waves (Literally) with Its Water-Focused Design
Sports
40+ Adrenaline-Filled Event Moments From 2024's Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
‘Tis the Season: 8 Inspo-Filled Holiday Pop-Ups That Caught Our Eye
Industry Buzz
CANADA: MTCC Announces First Female CEO, Destination Ontario's Sustainability Milestone, New Direct Flights Between Vancouver and Hong Kong, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Variety's Hitmakers Brunch, Hilton Cabana Miami Beach's Renovation, Pennsylvania Convention Center Reaches LEED, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: The Rec Room Opens in Montreal, Gamer Con, Casa Loma Holiday Lights Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Fontainebleau Miami Beach's 70th Anniversary, Tales of the Cocktail 2025, Waldorf Astoria New York's New Restaurant, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Candy Cane Gala, Indigenous Holiday Market in Ottawa, Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Connect Marketplace Hong Kong, Miracle at Kimpton Marlowe Hotel, San Diego's Visitor Data, and More
Page 1 of 139
Next Page