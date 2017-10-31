Inside Target's Interactive, Family-Friendly Halloween Maze

The entrance to the event featured a giant door adorned with the Target bullseye made from a collection of gourds. Guests rang the doorbell to begin their journey through the maze.

Halloween came early to the children of Los Angeles this year, as Target hosted an interactive, pumpkin-filled day on October 21 at Microsoft Square at L.A. Live. Dubbed the “Target Tricked Out Treat Maze,” the event allowed families to explore an interactive corn maze, using digital R.F.I.D. bracelets to complete a scavenger hunt and unlock prizes and surprises.

Produced by David Stark Design and Production in partnership with Target’s in-house creative and experiential teams, the event offered interactive, spooky, and, of course, Instagram-friendly details such as a mad scientist's lab, a photo wall made from thousands of ears of corn, a giant cat made from hay, and a “sandbox” filled with corn kernels. The day also featured the debut of the “pumpkinchord”—a unique instrument with fresh pumpkins that function like organ keys.

Click through to see photos of these and other memorable details from the day.