Introducing Miami Beach’s New Cultural Landmark, Faena Forum

Faena Forum made its groundbreaking debut in December 2016 at the center of Miami’s Faena District. This cultural six-block neighborhood dedicated to ingenuity, hospitality, and design is revolutionizing the way people engage with art, culture, and community.

As Miami’s new cultural center created by visionary founder Alan Faena, the Faena Forum is poised to be a mainstay of the city’s creative scene. It’s a modern, awe-inspiring ode to ancient Roman forums, public squares that served as the community’s beating heart and center for intellectual exchange. Designed by OMA, the firm founded by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Rem Koolhaas, and endowed with the mission of merging art, architecture, and technology to enhance people’s lives, the Faena Forum is a cutting-edge venue that nurtures and showcases all things creative.

Featuring a jaw-dropping 43,000-square-foot geometric monument with more than 400 unique windows, the Forum serves as a new city landmark while quickly establishing itself as a cardinal site for thought leaders, institutions, and private companies.

Its luminous multi-disciplinary spaces are blank canvases for a wide-range of specialized events. The 167-seat, 2,900-square-foot amphitheater fashioned from Portuguese rose marble features state-of-the-art acoustics for vibrant presentations, including music performances, theater productions, lectures, built-in projection capabilities to support immersive video experiences, and a reception area with permanent bar space.

Offering views of the Atlantic Ocean and Indian Creek, the third-floor exhibit halls are flooded with natural light from sunrise to sunset. These pillar-free flexible spaces can be combined for a total of 7,400 square feet and are designed to host an array of events and celebrations, including multimedia productions and art exhibits, weddings, social events, charity galas, corporate meetings, product launches, and award presentations. On-site catering and dining services, dramatic house lighting, projection options, a high-tech sound system, multiple rigging points, and recessed stage and private green room, all combine to create a space where the only limit is one’s imagination.

On the fifth floor, a satellite of meeting rooms and a business center are fully wired for conference-style gatherings and break-out space for as many as 20 guests each.

The complex is also home to regular programming from Faena Art, a nonprofit dedicated to cultivating and producing boundary-breaking experiences spanning art, performance, science, and philosophy. It’s a new headquarters for the world’s most talented minds to challenge everything they have known about culture, entertainment, and community. As is fitting for a space that knows no bounds, it was Madonna herself, the world’s most convention-defying artist, who was one of the first to christen the Forum with a charity benefit for Raising Malawi.

To book your event at Faena Forum, please visit www.faena.com/miami-beach, or call 305.534.8800.