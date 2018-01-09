LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
CLOSE

BizBash Marketplace 2018

 Start Now. Build your next event Today.
EVENT INDUSTRY BUZZ

Jack Morton Welcomes Its First Chief People Officer

By Adweek January 9, 2018, 10:21 AM EST

Global brand experience agency Jack Morton Worldwide welcomed its first chief people officer. Melissa Rose joined the agency's executive leadership team in the new role and is tasked with helping the agency grow, retain and nurture talent. Working out of the agency's Boston office, Rose will report directly to Jack Morton chairman and C.E.O. Josh...

Read More

More Event Industry Buzz Stories

2018 Wedding Trends: What to Expect in the New Year
Viacom Buys Influencer Marketing Firm WhoSay
10 Worst Ways to Sell Out Your Event
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue