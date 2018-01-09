Jack Morton Welcomes Its First Chief People Officer

Global brand experience agency Jack Morton Worldwide welcomed its first chief people officer. Melissa Rose joined the agency's executive leadership team in the new role and is tasked with helping the agency grow, retain and nurture talent. Working out of the agency's Boston office, Rose will report directly to Jack Morton chairman and C.E.O. Josh...
