January 10, 2018: Trump Will Attend World Economic Forum, Eminem to Headline Bonnaroo, Apatow to Host Directors Guild of America Awards



1. TRUMP WILL ATTEND WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM: The White House announced on Tuesday that President Donald Trump plans to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The theme of this year’s conference, which will take place January 23-26, is to examine the causes of and solutions for political, economic, and social fractures in society. Reuters: “This year, Trump will discuss his ‘America First’ agenda in person, said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. ‘At this year’s World Economic Forum, the president looks forward to promoting his policies to strengthen American businesses, American industries, and American workers,’ Sanders said in a statement.” https://tinyurl.com/y7nte3vs



2. EMINEM TO HEADLINE BONNAROO: Eminem, the Killers, and Muse will headline this year’s Bonnaroo, which takes place in Manchester, Tennessee, June 7-10. The lineup for the 17th annual festival also includes Future, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, Khalid, and Bon Iver. Rolling Stone: “Bonnaroo is the latest summer music festival to employ Eminem as headliner, with the Revival rapper already booked for two weekends of Coachella alongside gigs at Boston Calling and New York's Governors Ball. The Killers, whose North American leg of their latest tour concludes in February, also booked headlining slots at Boston Calling and Gulf Shores, Alabama's Hangout Festival. Bonnaroo currently marks Muse's first U.S. music festival of 2018.” https://tinyurl.com/y9sxbfy7



3. APATOW TO HOST DIRECTORS GUILD OF AMERICA AWARDS: Judd Apatow will host the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards on February 3 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The D.G.A. also appointed producer and director Don Mischer as awards chair for the event. Variety: “’We are thrilled to welcome Judd as our host. Beyond his impact as a multi-hyphenate force in our industry, Judd’s comedic chops, social consciousness, and lifelong love of film and television underlie his unique ability to entertain with heart—whether behind the scenes or in front of a live audience,’ Thomas Schlamme, D.G.A. president, said. ‘And when it comes to expertise in live events, specials, and awards, nothing compares to the great Don Mischer. To our Guild’s fortune, Don has graciously agreed to add awards chair to his growing list of service and contributions to our Guild.’” https://tinyurl.com/y8l8huor





Mobile fundraising platform BidPal has rebranded as OneCause.



InitLive, maker of Software-as-a-Service for the scheduling and management of staff and volunteers at public and corporate events, announced the appointment of Chris Courneya to the post of company C.E.O. and member of the company board of directors.



According to the Events Industry Council’s preliminary data from its most recent Economic Significance Study, which is commissioned to evaluate the economic impact of the events industry, 1.9 million meetings were held in 2016, which is a five percent increase from 2012, when 1.8 million meetings were reported.



LAS VEGAS: The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will host its Big Game Bash viewing party for football fans on February 4.



The 2018 Nightclub & Bar Convention and Trade Show will take place March 26-28 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



Clique Hospitality’s Andy Masi, along with nightlife partners Ryan Labbe and Jason “JRoc” Craig, will bring two new concepts, Apex Social Club and Camden Cocktail Lounge, to the Palms Casino Resort. The new venues, which are set to open in mid-May, are part of the Palms’ $485-million revitalization plan.



LOS ANGELES: The Sheraton Los Angeles San Gabriel Hotel, slated to open this month, has named Joseph Mills executive chef. Mills previously served as executive chef of the Westin Bonaventure.



Heart of Los Angeles will hold its 2018 gala, Festival of the Heart, at Smashbox Studios on February 11. The family-friendly festival will have food options, games, athletic challenges, celebrity encounters, and more.



The Paley Center for Media announced the lineup for PaleyFest LA 2018, which will take place from March 16-25. It includes the cast and creative teams of the Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, the Good Doctor, the Handmaid’s Tale, and more, plus a PaleyFest Icon Tribute to Barbra Streisand.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Bal Harbour Shops’ “Ice Cream We Love” event will take place January 13-14 and will feature over 20 ice-cream makers from around the country.



NASHVILLE: Fort Lauderdale-based Over the Top Rental Linens has added Lauren Ratcliff as a sales representative to its Nashville office.



NEW YORK: The Rubin Museum's “The Future Is Fluid” Fete, a cocktail party with interactive astrology and forecasting experiences, will take place on February 22.



Toby’s Estate Coffee opened at TSQ MKT, a year-round culinary and retail market in Times Square. The new shop will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m., seven days a week.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SAN FRANCISCO: Hotel Nia in Silicon Valley has named Chaya Donne director of sales and marketing and Roque Medina as food and beverage director. The 250-room property is scheduled to open spring 2018.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Washington Ballet Gala will take place May 11 at the Anthem.



