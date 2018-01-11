January 11, 2018: Power Goes Out at C.E.S.; Bruno Mars, Cardi B, and Kesha to Perform at Grammys; BAFTA Announces Initiative Ahead of Awards Show



1. POWER GOES OUT AT C.E.S.: On Wednesday, the Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center lost power during the electronics trade show, shutting down booths and leaving thousands of exhibitors in the dark. Hollywood Reporter: “A voice eventually got on a loudspeaker and announced that organizers were investigating the incident. Shortly after, the official CES Twitter feed tweeted, ‘There is an isolated power outage at the Las Vegas Convention Center. We are working hard to resolve this and appreciate your patience.’ The Consumer Technology Association, which organizes CES, was expecting over 170,000 attendees in Las Vegas this year. There are 3,900 exhibitors at the show, many of them with booths in the Convention Center.” https://tinyurl.com/y8g2xtvh



2. BRUNO MARS, CARDI B, AND KESHA TO PERFORM AT GRAMMYS: The Recording Academy announced on Wednesday that Bruno Mars and Cardi B will perform their remix of “Finesse” during the awards show, which takes place January 28 at Madison Square Garden. Grammy nominees Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Kesha, and SZA were also added to the lineup. Billboard: “Previously announced performers include Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Patti LuPone, P!nk, and Ben Platt. Mars, who is the third most nominated artist of the night after Jay Z and Kendrick Lamar, has earned six nominations including album of the year and best R&B album for 24K Magic as well as record of the year for '24K Magic' and song of the year for ‘That's What I Like.’ Cardi B, who will make her Grammy debut this year, received two nods for ‘Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)’ (best rap performance and best rap song).” https://tinyurl.com/yclqj2bc



3. BAFTA ANNOUNCES INITIATIVE AHEAD OF AWARDS SHOW: In response to the sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood, BAFTA is teaming up with the British Film Institute, Women in Film and TV, and Directors UK on an initiative to develop guidelines for a “professional environment that protects all who work in it from bullying and harassment.” The British Academy Film Award nominations were announced Monday evening; the awards show will take place February 18 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Deadline: “BAFTA chair Jane Lush said that the organisation ‘wholeheartedly endorsed’ how the Golden Globes dealt with changing times, highlighting Seth Myers’ ‘brilliant, hilarious and honest' skewering monologue and Oprah Winfrey’s ‘clarion call for change.’ ‘We too are determined that the brave revelations, and make no mistake, they were very brave, become a watershed moment for a real lasting change across the workforce in film, game and television,’ she said.” https://tinyurl.com/yatbw32g



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: Chicago Restaurant Week takes place January 26-February 8.



LAS VEGAS: Candy company Lolli & Pops will open its first location in Nevada at the Fashion Show Las Vegas this month.



LOS ANGELES: Insomniac’s 8th annual Beyond Wonderland music festival will return to the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino from March 16-17.



Los Angeles welcomed 48.3 million visitors in 2017, setting a new tourism record for the seventh consecutive year.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Parkinson’s Foundation South Palm Beach County Chapter will host its annual Leo Geller Golf Tournament on March 26 at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Florida.



Miami Beach Gay Pride will host “Soirée By The Sea,” the annual cocktail reception to raise funds to help produce the 2018 Pride parade and festival, at Marriott Biscayne Bay on January 26.



NEW YORK: Brooklyn Museum will honor artists Robert Gober and Donald Moffett at its David Bowie-theme Brooklyn Artists Ball on April 17.



Camilla Marcus opened West-bourne, a vegetable-centric, all-day café, on Sullivan Street in SoHo. Through a partnership with the Robin Hood Foundation, a portion of every purchase made at the restaurant will benefit the Door, an organization that supports local job training.



The Photography Show, presented by AIPAD, will be held April 5-8 at Pier 94.



The 26th annual Party For Life, hosted by Gift For Life, will take place at Stage 48 on February 5.



Boris & Horton, the city’s first dog café, located on 12th Street and Avenue A, is slated to open in mid-January. In addition to doggie treats, there will be pastries from Balthazar and Bien Cuit, plus gluten-free options from Husk Bakeshop and coffee from City of Saints for the pet owners. https://tinyurl.com/yb5rdumr



SAN FRANCISCO: The 167th annual San Francisco St. Patrick’s Day Festival takes place on March 17 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Civic Center Plaza. The parade is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Market and Second Streets.



Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe has named Kressa Olguin marketing manager. She was previously marketing manager at the Hyatt Regency Austin.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: President and Michelle Obama’s portrait unveiling at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery will take place on February 12.



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



