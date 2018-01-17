January 17, 2018: Informa and UBM In Talks to Merge and Create Massive Conventions Group, Live Nation Debuts New Event Production Company, NBC Partners With Netflix to Preview Winter Olympics



1. INFORMA AND UBM IN TALKS TO MERGE AND CREATE MASSIVE CONVENTIONS GROUP: British events organizer Informa has renewed talks about acquiring UBM to create a giant business media and conventions group. Bloomberg: “The attraction is the chance to plug gaps in each other's programs and global footprint—and have a shot at challenging Relx Group Plc's claim to be the world's leading events company. The financial benefits, though, are unlikely to be enough for Informa to justify paying a big takeover premium for its smaller peer. The events business has been growing nicely in recent years. People still want to pay for face-to-face networking. Compared with other parts of the troubled media business, conferences look pretty resilient. Informa and UBM have big operations in the U.S. but broadly complimentary businesses in the Middle East and Asia. There would be the inevitable cost savings from closing a headquarters, eliminating duplicate back-office functions and increasing purchasing power—bad news for suppliers of vol-au-vents and conference goodies like biros and key rings. ... UBM is expected to generate about 315 million pounds of operating profit in 2020. Deduct tax, and the returns on a deal would need a boost from savings and revenue gains to get into the high single digits -- about as appealing as most conference catering." https://bloom.bg/2B8O0Tu



2. LIVE NATION DEBUTS NEW EVENT PRODUCTION COMPANY: Live Nation has parterned with event producer Ford Englerth to launch a new event production company called Redrock Entertainment Services. Billboard: “Redrock, based in Burbank, Calif., will focus on producing large scale live events, such as festivals, and specialized projects including corporate productions. ‘I feel immensely honored that Live Nation believes in our approach to special event production, and we look forward to delivering innovative experiences and premium services for all of our clients,’ said Englerth, president of Redrock. ‘We’re just getting underway and already in the last six months, the Redrock Entertainment team has produced major projects in Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Miami, with a number of international endeavors slated for 2018.’ Added Bob Roux, co-president of Live Nation, US Concerts, ‘Live Nation is always looking to invest in projects and partnerships that produce premium live experiences for audiences around the world, and joining forces with Ford on Redrock Entertainment Services definitely fits that bill.’” http://bit.ly/2DgodyC



3. NBC PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREVIEW WINTER OLYMPICS: NBC has partnered with Netflix to get people pumped for the Winter Olympics next month with a preview special. Quartz: “NBC released on Netflix this week a two-part special, 2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview, which profiles the Olympians to look out for and the stories to watch during its TV broadcast of the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea next month. The special, which was produced by NBC and licensed to Netflix, also highlights some of the athletes competing for Team USA like snowboarder Shaun White and alpine skier Lindsey Vonn. The half-hour previews allow NBC to promote its coverage of the games among audiences who don’t watch a lot of regular TV. Aside from its free, over-the-air coverage, NBC plans to live-stream more than 1,800 hours of Olympics coverage, which will be available to anyone with a pay-TV subscription. Netflix says it’s helped other traditional TV shows grow their live audiences, and NBC may be testing that theory with the Olympics." http://bit.ly/2DevI57



LAS VEGAS: MGM Resorts International has appointed Sean Christie president of events and nightlife.



LOS ANGELES: The 90th Academy Awards nominations will be announced in a two-part, live presentation on January 23. It will be aired via live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy’s digital platforms, a satellite feed, and local broadcasters.



The Ride Foundation will hold its #DanceforFreedom gala September 29 at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Hilton Miami Downtown has completed a $35 million property-wide renovation. The renovation included updated designs to the hotel’s 527 guest rooms, 45,000 square feet of redesigned meeting space, and redesigns of hotel restaurant Brisa Bistro.



NEW ORLEANS: The fifth annual Collision tech conference will take place April 30-May 3 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Speakers will include Microsoft president Brad Smith, WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey, A.C.L.U. president Susan Herman, and actress and the Girl Project co-founder Sophia Bush.



NEW YORK: Experiential marketing and events agency Ideko Productions has appointed David J. Knee director of business development.



The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s annual #FoundInMiami New York media reception will take place January 30 at the Glass Houses



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: The Toronto Women’s March will take place Saturday at Nathan Phillips Square.



