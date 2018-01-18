January 18, 2018: Trump's "Fake News Awards" Didn't Manifest Into an Actual Event, NBC to Live Stream Olympics Opening Ceremony for the First Time, Sundance to See Fewer Parties in Post-Weinstein Era



1. TRUMP'S “FAKE NEWS AWARDS” DIDN'T MANIFEST INTO AN ACTUAL EVENT: President Donald Trump's promised “Fake News Awards” didn't end up turning into an event at all. The president announced the awards on Twitter by tweeting a link to a news release. The New York Times: “The message linked, at first, to a malfunctioning page on GOP.com, the Republican National Committee website. An error screen read: 'The site is temporarily offline, we are working to bring it back up. Please try back later.' When the page came back online less than an hour later, it resembled a Republican Party news release. Headlined 'The Highly Anticipated 2017 Fake News Awards' and attributed to 'Team GOP,' it included a list of Trump administration accomplishments and jabs at news organizations presented in the form of an 11-point list. The 'winners' were CNN, mentioned four times; The New York Times, with two mentions; and ABC, The Washington Post, Time and Newsweek, with one mention apiece. ... From the beginning, the awards were the sort of Trumpian production that seemed easy to mock but difficult to ignore. Members of the news media joked about the speeches they would prepare, the tuxedos and gowns they would fetch. It would be an honor, they said, just to be nominated. Here, it seemed, was the opéra bouffe climax of Mr. Trump’s campaign against the media, a bizarro-world spectacle that both encapsulated and parodied the president’s animus toward a major democratic institution. Late-night comedy shows created satirical Emmys-style advertising campaigns to snag what some referred to as a coveted 'Fakey.'" http://nyti.ms/2BcXrkD



2. NBC TO LIVE STREAM OLYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY FOR THE FIRST TIME: NBC will live stream the Olympics opening ceremony for the first time, ahead of its time-delayed primetime airing, which will be co-hosted by Katie Couric. Adweek: “Also for the first time in Olympics history, NBC will broadcast its prime-time Olympics coverage live across all time zones. Couric will co-host the opening ceremony telecast on Feb. 9, alongside Mike Tirico, she announced during a surprise appearance at NBC Sports’ Winter Olympics media event in New York. The opening ceremonies were routinely hosted by now-disgraced Today co-anchor Matt Lauer. He co-hosted the Rio Olympic opening ceremony alongside Meredith Vieira and Savannah Guthrie, and the Sochi opening ceremony with Vieira. … NBC will livestream the opening ceremony for the first time, via NBC.com and its NBC Sports app, and will air a tape-delayed version in prime time beginning at 8 p.m. NBC hasn’t decided whether the closing ceremony will also livestreamed, as it has done in the past, but ‘in all likelihood, we will,’ said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC Broadcasting and Sports. The opening ceremonies will air on a delay for linear audiences, but the 14-hour time difference for Pyeongchang works in NBC’s favor overall, as much of its Olympics prime-time coverage will be live. Live figure skating will be featured in 12 of 18 nights of prime time, while live skiing will appear in 11 of 18 nights in prime time, said Lazarus.” http://bit.ly/2Dmhanp



3. SUNDANCE TO SEE FEWER PARTIES IN POST-WEINSTEIN ERA: With Harvey Weinstein no longer a part of the film festival circuit, Sundance will no longer be a hub for extravagant, alcohol-fueled parties. The Hollywood Reporter: “The indie film world continues to soul search in the wake of revelations that its most visible figure allegedly raped and sexually harassed women, including actresses Rose McGowan and Louisette Geiss, at the festival itself. Weinstein's football-viewing party on the fest's first Sunday was always a must for sellers and talent; he presided over it like the Mayor of Park City — which, at least for 10 days in January, he essentially was (witness the thinly veiled depiction of him on Entourage's Sundance episode). This year, gone the way of the disgraced mogul will be the bacchanalian behavior of fests as recent as 2014's, when jury president Bryan Singer seemed to spend more time on Grindr than at screenings, or 2013's, when CAA party guests were shocked to see female burlesque dancers performing simulated sex acts. Verve won't be hosting a party as it has done in past years. Ditto for CAA, which hasn't had a big splashy party since its wild 2013 event. UTA again will hold a daytime brunch instead of a late-night party. WME is keeping the doors open on its Main Street lounge for three nights — but is winnowing the guest list and will for the second year host the Horizon Award (with Cassian Elwes) for up-and-coming female filmmakers. … While Sundance lore is rife with tales of all-night hotel dealmaking and boozy shindigs, some industryites welcome the new restraint.” http://bit.ly/2Dt6vHD



BOSTON: Cycle for Survival, an indoor cycling fund-raising event that raises money for cancer research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering, will take place February 2-3 at Equinox Franklin Street. The event is sponsored by New Balance, Smartwater, and TAG Heuer.



CHICAGO: The 50th edition of NeoCon, a commercial design industry event, will take place June 11-13 at Merchandise Mart. Five hundred companies, including international companies, are slated to exhibit at the event.



DENVER: Warwick Denver has finished a renovation of its 216 guest rooms and suites. Event space at the hotel includes the Millennium Ballroom, which has city views, as well as 4,500 additional square feet of meeting space and a rooftop bar.



LOS ANGELES: The Recording Academy's Los Angeles chapter will host a celebration on Saturday honoring Grammy nominees from the L.A. area. The celebration will take place at Fig & Olive restaurant.



Professional Beauty Association’s International Salon & Spa Expo will take place January 27-29 at the Long Beach Convention Center.



Actress Gina Rodriguez will host the 20th Costume Designers Guild Awards, taking place February 20 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Design Center of the Americas in Dania Beach will host its Winter Market 2018 for design industry professionals on February 15. The event will have panels, showroom experiences, product launches, and live demos revolving around the theme Tech and Technique: Craftsmanship, Commerce & Creativity.



NEW YORK: The Recording Academy will produce the official Grammy Awards after-party on January 28 at the Marriott Marquis. The event will have a “Diamond Jubilee” theme inspired by the ceremony’s 60th anniversary.



SAN FRANCISCO: YMCA of San Francisco's seventh annual Y for Youth Luncheon will take place March 9 at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. The event raises funds for the YMCA's youth programs.



TORONTO: Square One shopping center will host its Bridal Market today through Sunday. The market will offer wedding planning ideas from a number of vendors and event design companies including August in Bloom, Paper Decorum, Swarovski, and Squish Candy.



