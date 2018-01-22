January 22, 2018: Women's Marches Take Place Across the Globe for Second Year, #MeToo and 'Three Billboards' Wins Highlight SAG Awards, Super Bowl Events Force Minneapolis Planners to Get Creative With Venues



1. WOMEN'S MARCHES TAKE PLACE ACROSS THE GLOBE FOR SECOND YEAR: One year after the inaugural women's marches took place to protest the inauguration of President Trump, marchers returned to the streets in cities across the globe on Saturday and Sunday to protest the Trump administration again, as well as support women speaking out against sexual misconduct. ABC News: “Following marches that drew huge crowds across the U.S. on Saturday, one year after President Donald Trump's inauguration, protesters gathered Sunday on multiple continents, including in London, Paris, Sydney, Madrid and Buenos Aires. The events culminated with the Las Vegas rally, which launched an effort to register 1 million voters and target swing states such as Nevada in the U.S. midterm elections later this year, which could shift control of Congress. Organizers said they are planning future events in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Texas. ... The demonstrations came at a time of reckoning for many men in Hollywood, the media and other industries as women speak out about sexual misconduct and inequity in general. Among the speakers in Las Vegas was singer and actress Cher. 'This is one of the worst times in our history and that's why I honestly believe that women are going to be the ones that fix it,' Cher told the crowd. 'Stay strong and remember if you don't have a vote, you don't have a voice.' Those who took part in this year's events said they were galvanized by an avalanche of political and gender issues over the past year, as well as the #MeToo movement, which has been credited with countering widespread sexual abuse and misconduct. Many of the marchers not only supported women's rights, but also denounced Trump's views on issues including immigration, abortion and LGBT rights. Demonstrators denounced Trump's views with colorful signs and even saltier language." http://abcn.ws/2BkmBOi



2. #METOO AND 'THREE BILLBOARDS' WINS HIGHLIGHT SAG AWARDS: The SAG Awards gave Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri some of the top awards on Sunday, during a ceremony that featured its first-ever host, Kristen Bell, and women presenters who addressed the #MeToo movement. The New York Times: "'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' continued its steady march toward Oscar glory at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, winning the best ensemble, best actress and best supporting actor prizes. Following a muted start, talk of women’s empowerment came to dominate the night, and potentially awkward moments were averted after two nominees recently accused of misconduct—Aziz Ansari, who was a no-show, and James Franco, who wore a pained look whenever the camera swung his way—were bested by the competition. 'Truth is power and women are stepping into their power,' Gabrielle Carteris, president of SAG-Aftra, the union behind the ceremony, said onstage. 'We are in the midst of a cultural shift.' ... Ms. Bell, the SAG Awards’ first ever host, faced the unenviable choice of directly addressing what Mr. Ansari and Mr. Franco stand accused of or making it the elephant in the room. That she opted for the latter was arguably a startling move, though in an interview last month with The Times, Ms. Bell said, 'An awards show is not as serious as the conversation deserves to be.' (She did wear black at the ceremony, a nod of support for Time’s Up, though, unlike at the Globes, many women opted for color.) And the majority of presenters were women, a deliberate decision made by the producers in the wake of last January’s Women’s March and the #MeToo movement." http://nyti.ms/2DYHzFo



3. SUPER BOWL EVENTS FORCE MINNEAPOLIS PLANNERS TO GET CREATIVE WITH VENUES: With a slew of events taking place in Minneapolis leading up to Super Bowl LII, event planners in the host city are having to think outside of the box when it comes to venue selection. Star Tribune: “As Minneapolis prepares to play host to Super Bowl LII, the stadium’s urban setting, Minnesota’s winter temperatures and the Twin Cities’ relatively small meeting spaces have forced organizers to get creative. More than 150 parties and other events are expected to rock the Twin Cities during the 10 days that lead to the Super Bowl, more than what was tracked during last year’s big game in Houston, according to the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee. Venues range from big to small: from McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks restaurant being rented out by U.S. Bank and Visa to the Mall of America in Bloomington that is hosting multiple events over the 10-day party. The Minneapolis Armory, which not long ago was still a parking garage, will host four days of concerts with Jennifer Lopez, Imagine Dragons, Pink and Kelly Clarkson. The Lumber Exchange Event Center, at Hennepin Avenue and 5th Street, is also booked solid over Super Bowl weekend with comedian and singer Jamie Foxx and rapper Rick Ross, among others. ... The large amount of interest in event rentals comes as no surprise to Super Bowl organizers. When a venue doesn’t meet specifications, planners aren’t opposed to building their own. A star-studded 'Players Tailgate' party is going to a parking lot on the corner of 5th Avenue S. and 3rd Street S. near the Crooked Pint Ale House. Indianapolis-based travel package company Bullseye Event Group will begin building a 30,000-square-foot climate controlled pavilion about 10 days before the game that will have seating areas where guests can watch pregame coverage on large televisions and mingle with NFL players." http://strib.mn/2DxS3Oy





Ed DiAntonio, director of catering and event management for the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, has been voted president-elect for the National Association for Catering and Events board of directors. DiAntonio will serve for the 2018-2019 term.



ALBANY, NEW YORK: Albany Marriott has reopened after completing a $15 million renovation that began in October 2016. The renovations included upgrades to the hotel’s 360 rooms and 16,000 square feet of meeting space. The hotel also offers guests Netflix in rooms and a mobile check-in service.



LAS VEGAS: The annual Vegas Summit Series—which combines the music and cannabis industries into a three-day event with education and entertainment—will take place at Fremont Country Club February 14-16.



The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will open Reviv IV Wellness Spa this spring. The venue will be the spa company’s third Las Vegas location.



LOS ANGELES: The third annual StartUp Art Fair will take place January 26-28 at the Kinney Hotel in Venice Beach. More than 50 artists will transform hotel rooms into personal galleries.



NEW YORK: The Winter Carnival at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will run January 26-February 3. The event will kick off with an ice skating showcase headlined by Olympian Johnny Weir, and featuring Kimmy Meisner, the Skyliners Synchronized Skating team, and members of Special Olympics New York. Family- and adult-friendly events throughout the week will include yoga, a silent disco, an ice ball, and broomball and curling lessons.



PITTSBURGH: Tryp by Wyndham, Wyndham Hotel Group’s urban lifestyle hotel, will open in the Lawrenceville neighborhood in early 2019. The hotel will have 108 guest rooms, a street-level restaurant, a rooftop patio, and more than 2,000 square feet of meeting and event space.



TAMPA: Tampa Marriott Waterside Hotel & Marina is slated to complete a $40 million multi-phase transformation by the end of 2018. The renovation, which kicked off in fall 2017, will include updates to public spaces, guest rooms, and the property’s 50,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Once complete, the hotel, which initially had 719 guest rooms, will have 727 guest rooms.



TORONTO: TimePlay, a mobile platform for social and interactive gaming, will host an in-theater tournament at 14 Cineplex theaters in the greater Toronto area from January 26-February 22. Moviegoers will have the chance to play games, focused on subjects such as music and sports, 15 minutes before a movie begins. Based on scores accumulated, 20 finalists will compete in a final event March 17 at Scotiabank Theatre Toronto for a chance to win $5,000.



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



