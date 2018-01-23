January 23, 2018: Oscars Introduce New Rules to Prevent Envelope Flub, N.F.L. Aims to Have Zero-Waste Super Bowl, World Economic Forum in Switzerland Plagued By Blizzard



1. OSCARS INTRODUCE NEW RULES TO PREVENT ENVELOPE FLUB: The Oscars have announced six new rules designed to prevent a repeat of the Best Picture envelope gaffe that ended last year’s ceremony. Associated Press: “After taking responsibility for the epic best picture flub at the Oscars last year, Tim Ryan of PwC got down to business. He grilled the partners who made the gaffe, then personally reached out to the dozens of people affected by it: The show’s producers, presenters and stage managers and the filmmakers behind ‘La La Land’ and ‘Moonlight.’ In the months that followed, PwC met with the academy many times to come up with new protocols and safeguards to prevent such a blunder in the future. Ryan revealed six new reforms to The Associated Press. They include a new process in which the celebrity presenter will confirm they have the correct envelope before stepping onstage, PwC partners attending rehearsals, as well as measures to quickly correct any mistake. … Other changes include: The addition of a third balloting partner, who will sit with Oscar producers in the show’s control room. Just like the balloting partners stationed on either side of the Dolby Theatre stage, this person will have a complete set of winners’ envelopes and commit the winners to memory. ‘Think of it as a safety control,’ Ryan said. All three balloting partners will attend show rehearsals and practice what to do if something goes wrong. ‘Because, as you’re well aware, it took a long time to respond last year when there was a mistake that we made,’ Ryan said. ‘So we’re formally practicing the what-ifs.’ The final change is one the academy immediately instituted last year: PwC partners are prohibited from using cellphones or social media during the show.” http://bit.ly/2G53lIi



2. N.F.L. AIMS TO HAVE ZERO-WASTE SUPER BOWL: More than 40 tons of waste could be produced at Super Bowl LII at Minneapolis's U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4. The N.F.L., along with partners including PepsiCo, Aramark, and the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, are determined to prevent that. Fortune: “The expectation is that 90% of the waste generated that day will be compostable or recyclable. The remaining 10%—waste like plastic film wrap—will go to a facility in which the waste is burned and converted into energy. A similar attempt was initiated three years ago at the Super Bowl in Arizona that led to about 90% waste diversion, but the effort lasted for just that one day. In this case, in what the partners are the calling the Super Bowl’s “first zero-waste legacy project,” the plan is to not only continue on the work at U.S. Bank Stadium but to create a playbook of sorts for other venues, teams, and sports leagues. 'This is a whole new level for us and the stadium,' says Jack Groh the director of the NFL’s environmental program. 'What differentiates it from anything we’ve done in the past is the commitment to not just doing this for one day, but to work together to change the paradigm.' Groh says after the Super Bowl, the partners will do a postmortem and codify their learnings so they can 'have a set of procedures and concepts that we’ve tested at the single biggest sports event in the country.' The partners have been working since August to prepare for game day. As part of the initiative, called Rush2Recycle, food service operator Aramark switched more than 70 different products—including draft beer cups, nacho trays, straws, and portion cups for cheese sauce—over to compostable material." http://for.tn/2Dx28Mh



3. WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN SWITZERLAND PLAGUED BY BLIZZARD: World business leaders and heads of state that traveled to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum might have trouble getting to the actual event thanks to a blizzard. The New York Times: “Davos is not alone in getting clobbered with snow in Switzerland this winter. Just two weeks ago, 13,000 tourists were stranded at the foot of the Matterhorn by heavy snow and rain. But the timing of the snowfall—on the eve of the World Economic Forum’s annual conference—has had an outsize impact. By Sunday night, heavy snow had already blocked the rail line through the Alps from Zurich, and villages along the route were at the highest level of avalanche alert. Swiss Rail began unloading Davos-bound passengers from their express trains, taking them on a half-hour bus trip on back roads around the blockage and then loading them onto a crowded red commuter train that ran the rest of the way into Davos. … In perhaps the most harrowing indignity for the plutocrats who have made the World Economic Forum their favorite winter meeting ground, even the town’s helicopter pad was closed because of the snowstorm. By early afternoon, a quarter-mile trip in one of the ubiquitous black luxury minivans with plush leather seats that shuttle participants around the town took nearly an hour. Linda P. Fried, the dean of Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, allowed three hours at midday on Monday to travel from her hotel to the uncrowded registration center nearby and then a few blocks to the conference. But because of the gridlock, she was a half-hour late to give her speech. The topic had been the health risks that arise from climate change.” http://nyti.ms/2DArngQ



DALLAS/FORT WORTH: Omni Hotels & Resorts has named Current Marketing its public relations agency of record.



LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Convention Center has received the Governor’s Environmental and Economic Leadership Award (GEELA) for its waste-reduction efforts.



MINNEAPOLIS: DirecTV Now’s Super Saturday Night event will take place February 3 at Nomadic Live! at the Armory. Jennifer Lopez will headline the event, which will be streamed live on AT&T Audience Network and DirecTV Now social media platforms.



NASHVILLE: Holston House, a new 191-room hotel located in an 88-year-old Art Deco building in downtown Nashville, opened yesterday. The hotel has more than 2,200 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including a boardroom and a private rooftop room with floor-to-ceiling windows and an adjacent rooftop pool.



NEW YORK: Governors Ball music festival has announced its single-day lineup. Jack White will headline June 1, Travis Scott will headline June 2, and Eminem will headline June 3.



TORONTO: The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery will celebrate the launch of its winter 2018 exhibition season with a free party on January 26.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Alexandria will celebrate George Washington’s 28th birthday with 16 events in February, which will include the George Washington Birthday Parade in Old Town Alexandria on February 19 and George Washington’s Birthnight Banquet & Ball at Gadsby’s Tavern Museum on February 17.



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



