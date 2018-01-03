January 3, 2018: Beyoncé, Eminem, and the Weeknd Announced as Coachella Headliners, Golden Globes Partners With Facebook to Live Stream Preshow, Lyft to Offer Robot Taxi Rides at C.E.S.



1. BEYONCé, EMINEM, AND THE WEEKND ANNOUNCED AS COACHELLA HEADLINERS: Beyoncé, Eminem, and the Weeknd will headline this year's Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival, which take place April 13-15 and April 20-22 in Indio, California. The Desert Sun: “It comes as little surprise. Earlier it was reported by Consequence of Sound that Eminem and The Weeknd would be joining Beyoncé for this year's festival but requests for confirmation of the new headliners were not returned from Goldenvoice producers. Beyoncé, who has made guest appearances at Coachella with husband Jay-Z and her sister, Solange, was supposed to headline at last year's music festival in Indio, but had to postpone after becoming pregnant with twins. The new emphasis on hip-hop and R&B, which has supplanted rock as the most popular pop music forms, includes rappers like Tyler the Creator, Vince Staples, Migos, Post Malone and new sensation, Cardi B, who currently has her first three releases in the top 10 of the Billboard charts, becoming only the third artist to debut with three singles in the top 10 along with The Beatles and Ashanti. ... The lineup appears to have been booked with a sensitivity to increasing female participation and ethnic diversity. An interesting booking on Friday is Los Angeles Azules, a Mexican group fusing traditional cumbia and electronic music. The festival has become known in the industry for its leadership in fine art and cuisine and this year will again offer the four-course Outstanding in the Field dinner in the VIP Rose Garden for $225 a person. Coachella has dominated industry polls as the top outdoor music event since its inception in 1999. It was recently named the Billboard Top Festival of the Year." https://usat.ly/2CgP3lt



2. GOLDEN GLOBES PARTNERS WITH FACEBOOK TO LIVE STREAM PRESHOW: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions have announced a new partnership with Facebook, which will offer a two-hour live-streamed feed of the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday. The Hollywood Reporter: “The two-hour stream, dubbed ‘The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live,’ will act as this year’s official red-carpet preshow and the HFPA will share exclusive coverage from both the red carpet and backstage, updating live on the Golden Globes Facebook page. The Facebook red-carpet content will include 360-degree videos that will allow viewers to explore creative and dynamic content of the ceremony for the first time. A behind-the-scenes and real-time glimpse of the 75th Annual Golden Globes will also be updated on the ceremony’s Instagram account, @goldenglobes. ‘We’re thrilled to partner with Facebook and give viewers a front row seat to the red carpet that can’t be found anywhere else,’ said HFPA President Meher Tatna of the new partnership. … Hosts for the preshow will include A.J. Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Scott Mantz and Laura Marano. Marano will host the ceremony’s @Instagram story, which is followed by 229 million.” http://bit.ly/2CgiRyA



3. LYFT TO OFFER ROBOT TAXI RIDES AT C.E.S.: C.E.S. attendees in Las Vegas this weekend will have the chance to ride in self-driving Lyft vehicles. The ride-sharing company has partnered with self-driving technology company Aptiv for the promotion. The Verge: “There will be a safety driver behind the wheel, so the trips will not be completely driverless. Unlike a normal Lyft experience, the cars will only travel to 20 preprogrammed destinations. The news is notable, since most companies that come to CES to demonstrate self-driving technology do so in closed parking lots where they can control every aspect of the experience. Aptiv, which split off from automotive supplier Delphi last year, and Lyft, a newcomer to autonomous driving, are taking a big risk by conducting their demonstration on public roads, where pedestrians and other drivers help to make a completely unpredictable experience. The vehicles will be picking up passengers from the Gold Lot at the Las Vegas Convention Center January 9th–12th. The rides will be conducted by Aptiv’s fleet of eight BMW 5 Series sedans equipped with its automated driving technology. Before the drive begins, passengers will have to sit through a brief lecture about why automated driving is so important—which according to Aptiv, will ‘showcase the positive impact automated cars will have on individual lives and communities.’” http://bit.ly/2DUiB93





The Association of Destination Management Executives International (A.D.M.E.I.) has announced its 2018 finalists for its Achievement Awards, Awards of Excellence, and Recognition Awards. The list of finalists can be viewed here: http://bit.ly/2lGNlUb



CHICAGO: This year’s Chicago Flower & Garden Show will take place March 14-18 at Navy Pier.



LOS ANGELES: This 37th annual Asian American Expo will take place January 13-14 at Fairplex. The event, which celebrates the coming of the Lunar New Year, will feature eight performance stages, three food courts, and special events including the Asian Beer Fest and Anime Impulse.



NEW YORK: Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will host a skate dance party featuring Olympic skater Johnny Weir on January 11. The event will have face painting, a live DJ, and photo ops with Weir.



The fourth annual Global Fine Art Awards Ceremony and Gala will take place March 8 at 583 Park Avenue. The event honors curated exhibitions at museums around the world.



TORONTO: Canada’s Top Ten Film Festival, a TIFF event that celebrates Canadian cinema, will take place January 12-21 at TIFF Bell Lightbox. The festival will screen 10 selected films.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Washington-based chef Haidar Karoum—formerly the executive chef at Proof, Estadio, and Doi Moi—will open Chloe, his first solo restaurant concept, January 5 at the Arris building in the Navy Yard. The restaurant, an upscale dinner and casual lunch spot serving Mediterranean food with international influences, will seat 105 guests inside and 32 guests at an outdoor patio.



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



