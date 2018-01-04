January 4, 2017: Independent Black-Owned Company Acquires Essence From Time Inc., Hotels Are Changing ‘Do Not Disturb’ Sign Policies, Ticketmaster Accused of Offering ‘Misleading’ Premium Service



1. INDEPENDENT BLACK-OWNED COMPANY ACQUIRES ESSENCE FROM TIME INC.: Essence Communications Inc., which owns Essence magazine and the Essence Festival, has been acquired by Essence Ventures L.L.C. from Time Inc. Essence Ventures L.L.C. is an independent black-owned company. The Root: “The brand was looking for another buyer and has apparently found one with Essence Ventures, which was founded and is chaired by Richelieu Dennis, who also is founder of SheaMoisture (in November, Unilever acquired the parent company for SheaMoisture, Sundial Brands). Essence President Michelle Ebanks will continue at the helm of the company and will join its board of directors; she will also have an equity stake in the business. ... The release states further that Essence will focus on expanding its digital businesses and continue to 'plant its rich content' in more global markets (the Essence Festival launched a Durban, South Africa, festival in 2016). Essence currently reaches an audience of more than 16 million across its various platforms, including its print magazine; digital, video and social platforms; television specials; books; and live events, such as the annual Essence Festival, a 22-year-old cultural celebration that attracted more than 450,000 attendees to New Orleans last summer." http://bit.ly/2E6H5Mz



2. HOTELS ARE CHANGING 'DO NOT DISTURB' SIGN POLICIES: Hilton Hotels and Resorts and certain Walt Disney World hotels have changed their “Do Not Disturb” sign policies to give more room access to hotel staffers. The Disney hotels changed the signs to “Room Occupied.” CNNMoney: “Disney is also allowing housekeeping and maintenance staff to enter the rooms on a daily basis. They will knock and announce their presence before entering, according to the company. ‘The Disney Resort hotel and its staff reserve the right to enter your room, even when this sign is displayed, for maintenance, safety, security or any other purpose,’ read the new signs. Hilton (HLT) Hotels and Resorts also changed its policy in November 2017. The hotel chain said the new policy recommends that staffers alert a security or duty manager after 24 hours of consecutive Do Not Disturb sign usage. The changes follow a massacre at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas last year. Gunman Stephen Paddock rented a room on the 32nd floor and turned it into a sniper's nest with an arsenal of rifles. He shot into a concert on the ground below, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Paddock spent several days moving 10 suitcases containing 23 weapons into his room. He reportedly put a “Do Not Disturb” sign on his door, though housekeepers visited the suite and didn't see anything amiss. Disney and Hilton wouldn't say whether the mass shooting at Mandalay Bay prompted the policy change.” http://cnnmon.ie/2CjemmV



3. TICKETMASTER ACCUSED OF OFFERING 'MISLEADING' PREMIUM SERVICE: Ticketmaster’s Platinum service, which provides fans with premium tickets for popular events, has been accused of being “misleading” by a British advertising regulator. Billboard: “U.K. regulator The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) investigated the Live Nation-owned company after three complainants challenged its claim that Platinum tickets were ‘the best available.’ Although Ticketmaster said it did not believe consumers were likely to interpret ‘best available' as meaning the best tickets that had ever been sold for an event and that “best” was a subjective term dependent on the type of event and fan's individual preferences, ASA upheld the complaint and called the claim ‘unqualified.’The watchdog also found that there was often “no discernible difference” between the more expensive Platinum and general tickets “in terms of customer experience” and that some actually offered a worse experience ‘because they were further from the stage or did not offer as good a view.’ ‘Because of that, we concluded that the claim that the Platinum tickets were 'the best available tickets' had not been substantiated and was misleading,’ reads a statement on the ASA website. As a result, Ticketmaster is banned from repeating its description of Platinum tickets as the ‘best available.’ … The Ticketmaster U.K. website now describes its Platinum service as offering ‘in-demand tickets direct from the artist’ at ‘market-driven prices.. similar to how airline tickets and hotel rooms are sold.’” http://bit.ly/2lSmfJ1





* INDUSTRY NEWS *



The AMC Institute, which represents 180 association management companies, announced the appointment of SmithBucklin executive vice president Michael Payne as chairman of its board of directors, along with 15 board members.



* LOCAL NEWS *



ATLANTA: Omni Hotel at the Battery Atlanta has opened. The official hotel of the Atlanta Braves has 264 guest rooms, which include 28 suites, and more than 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The hotel also features Achie’s, a Southern-inspired restaurant from chef Hugh Acheson.



LOS ANGELES: Olivia Munn will host the 23rd annual Critics Choice Awards, which will broadcast live from the Barker Hangar January 11 on the CW.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: W Miami has appointed Gregory Polino general manager.



NEW YORK: The 12th annual Kosher Food & Wine Experience will take place February 5 at Pier 60, Chelsea Piers.



The eighth annual Governors Ball Music Festival has announced its lineup, which includes Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott, N.E.R.D., the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Halsey. The festival will take place June 1-3 at Randall’s Island Park.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: The inaugural Toronto Blue Jays Winter Fest will take place January 20 at Rogers Centre. The fan event will feature player appearances, live entertainment, ballpark tours, baseball-theme games, and more.



