January 8, 2018: 'Three Billboards,' 'Lady Bird' Win Golden Globes, CES Adds Two Female Panelists After Facing Criticism, JFK Airport Terminal Evacuated Due to Flooding



1. 'THREE BILLBOARDS,' 'LADY BIRD' WIN GOLDEN GLOBES: At last night's 75th Golden Globes ceremony, which was held at the Bevelry Hilton, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won best movie drama and “Lady Bird” won best comedy. And as expected, most female attendees wore black dresses in support of the #metoo movement and the ongoing fight against sexual harassment in Hollywood. The most-talked-about award recipient of the night, though, was Oprah Winfrey, who accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Her powerful speech even sparked rumors of a possible presidential run. The Los Angeles Times: “In perhaps the evening’s most emotional moment, Oprah Winfrey, accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award in recognition of her illustrious career, brought the crowd to its feet with a rousing speech that encapsulated the evening’s blend of outrage, inspiration and determination to bring about long-overdue change. 'I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon,' Winfrey said. 'And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again.'” https://tinyurl.com/y8rj2u4d



2. CES ADDS TWO FEMALE PANELISTS AFTER FACING CRITICISM: On Friday, the Consumer Technology Association, the organizer of CES, said it will add two women to the panel for one of the featured discussions at this year's event, which takes place from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas. The addition comes after the trade show faced criticism for its lack of female keynote speakers. CNET: “The Consumer Technology Association said it was committed to changing the status quo and would 'redouble...efforts to expand women's voices throughout the conference and as featured speakers' at next year's CES.... 'Diversity matters,' the letter says, 'because to shape the future we need to engage people of different backgrounds filled with creative influences. Diversity is key to innovation.'” https://tinyurl.com/ydhf2g53



3. JFK AIRPORT TERMINAL EVACUATED DUE TO FLOODING: On Sunday afternoon, a water main break flooded a baggage claim area at JFK International Airport in New York, causing a partial evacuation of Terminal 4, which is the major arrival point for international travelers. Incoming flights to the terminal were shut down for several hours. CNN: “The airport was already jammed with frustrated travelers whose flights were delayed or canceled by the bitter cold that has gripped the East Coast for days. Passengers reported spending hours sitting on the tarmac before deplaning, then spending hours and sometimes days inside the terminal waiting for flights. Luggage covered large sections of the airport floor. 'It's very hectic,' said Andrew Westrem, 28, who traveled home to New York from Los Angeles. 'I see other people upset but there's not much you can do. You're at the mercy of weather.'” https://tinyurl.com/y9ndelnw



* LOCAL NEWS *



ATLANTA: AmericasMart has hired event design firm WM Events for the Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market, which takes place January 9-16.



CHICAGO: This year’s Chicago Auto Show will take place February 10-19 at McCormick Place.



LAS VEGAS: Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino has digitally upgraded its 28-story sign with 15,000 square feet of LED video displays.



LOS ANGELES: The Producers Guild’s 29th annual PGA Awards will take place January 20 at the Beverly Hilton.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The N.A.T.P.E. Miami Marketplace and Conference will take place January 16-18 at Fontainebleau and Eden Roc Miami Beach resorts. Events at the television industry conference will include the fourth annual Unscripted Breakthrough Awards, which will be hosted by ABC News’s chief legal analyst Dan Abrams.



The National YoungArts Foundation's the Backyard Ball performance and gala will take place January 13. The event will honor Academy Award winner and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney as the 2018 Arison Alumni Award recipient.



MINNEAPOLIS: Nomadic Live! will take place February 1-3 at the Minneapolis Armory and feature performances by Imagine Dragons, Pink, and Jennifer Lopez.



Club Nomadic will be held at Mystic Lake Casino February 1-4 and include performances by the Chainsmokers, Ellie Goulding, and Gwen Stefani.



NEW YORK: Gibson & Luce, a cocktail speakeasy from restaurateur Stephen Hanson, has opened at Life Hotel. Eater: http://bit.ly/2m50zdP



The Southampton Inn will host a Wedding Workshop Weekend on January 27 and 28, in collaboration with North Fork/South Fork Weddings and Southampton Historical Museum.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: The Toronto International Boat Show will take place January 12-21 at the Enercare Centre.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Academy of United States Veterans and Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes will hold its third annual Veteran “Vetty” Awards January 20 at the Mayflower Hotel. CNN anchor Jake Tapper will host the event.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: d_wilkes@bizbash.com