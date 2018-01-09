January 9, 2018: Protesters Rally Against Trump at College Football Championship, Pink Will Perform National Anthem at Super Bowl, Atlantic City Casino Gets New Owner



1. PROTESTERS RALLY AGAINST TRUMP AT COLLEGE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: At last night's national championship game between the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama, held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, President Donald Trump made a rare sporting event appearance and faced protests in response to his criticism of some N.F.L. players' refusal to stand during the playing of the National Anthem. The Atlanta NAACP chapter urged fans attending the game to “bring a white towel to wave simulating a blizzard while the president is in the packed stadium.” CBS News: “During remarks in Nashville, Tennessee ahead of his trip to Georgia on Monday, Mr. Trump addressed the controversy again, telling the American Farm Bureau Federation, 'We're fighting for our country and for our great American flag.' He added, 'We are fighting for that flag. We want our flag respected. And we want our national anthem respected also.'” https://tinyurl.com/y7wdh72p



2. PINK WILL PERFORM NATIONAL ANTHEM AT SUPER BOWL: On Monday, the N.F.L. announced that Pink will perform the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, which takes place on February 4 in Minneapolis. It had been previously announced that Justin Timberlake would headline the Pepsi halftime show. Variety: “Pink joins the ranks of many performers who have sang the Super Bowl National Anthem including: Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Renée Fleming, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston, Harry Connick, Jr., Garth Brooks, Natalie Cole, Vanessa Williams, Luther Vandross, Cher, Faith Hill, Mariah Carey, Dixie Chicks, Beyoncé Knowles, Christina Aguilera and many more.” https://tinyurl.com/y797d8vs



3. ATLANTIC CITY CASINO GETS NEW OWNER: Colorado developer Bruce Deifik has purchased Atlantic City's former Revel casino hotel for $200 million. Deifik plans to reopen the hotel this summer, calling it the Ocean Resort Casino. Las Vegas Sun: “Revel's sale was finalized Thursday afternoon, during a blizzard, a fitting development for a project with a turbulent history. It cost $2.4 billion to build, yet lasted just over two years before shutting down, never having come close to turning a profit. Deifik is undeterred. ‘We are incredibly excited that we were able to take advantage of the opportunity to acquire this tremendous property at a time when Atlantic City is seeing great economic strides,’ he said. ‘The former Revel property opened at a time when Atlantic City was still in economic recovery, and operationally it just did not cater to the customer base for this destination.’” https://tinyurl.com/y92tdzam





* INDUSTRY NEWS*



PSAV's holding company has acquired experiential events and exhibitions production company Hargrove, Inc.



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHARLOTTE: The Omni Charlotte Hotel announced the appointments of Douglas Hustad as general manager, Jordan Siverson as director of food and beverage, and Matthew Cooper as executive chef.



LAS VEGAS: Roy Choi plans to open a restaurant in Las Vegas in fall 2018. The eatery, which will be inspired by Koreatown, will be part of the transformation of Monte Carlo into Park MGM.



The Vegas Golden Knights will transform the Fremont Street Experience into the hockey team’s first-ever fan fest on January 14 from 3-5 p.m.



Queen Bee Market will take place March 9 and 10 at the Conference Center of Las Vegas. The event features vendors specializing in handmade and vintage accessories, clothing, home decor, furniture, paper arts, and more.



LOS ANGELES: The Palm Springs Film Festival will screen “Stronger” today.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: South Florida-based nonprofit Voices For Children is holding its annual Be A Voice gala, sponsored by Harry Winston, on January 13 at the Mandarin Oriental.



NEW YORK: National Retail Federation’s 107th annual Convention and Expo will take place at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from January 14-16.



Variety announced its inaugural Salute to Service event, a celebration of individuals who support America's troops and veterans, some serving themselves, and who have created significant differences in the lives of service members and their families. The event will be held at Cipriani 25 Broadway on January 11.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: Oxford Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa. The hotel features 276 nautical-inspired guest rooms.



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



