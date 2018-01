American Express, which uses a network of luxury airport lounges to help it attract and retain high-spenders, often in larger markets, soon will open its first club at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The company announced it Tuesday, promising its largest-ever Centurion Lounge in Terminal 4, shared by Delta Air Lines and more than 30 international carriers. It will have more than 15,000 square feet on two levels, and should open by early next year.

Read More