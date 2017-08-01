Jose Cuervo Consumer Stunt Fills Water Fountain With Tequila

It so happened that the marketing-driven holiday known as National Tequila Day fell on a Monday this year, leaving an opening for spirits purveyors to provide festive, post-weekend pick-me-ups for consumers that were right on message.

To that end, on July 24 Jose Cuervo replaced water in a fountain at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles with chilled tequila, an effort to capitalize on the buzz of the day in a surprising, share-worthy way. Passersby (over the age of 21, of course) took their turns sipping shots of Cuervo Silver at the fountain during prime mid-day foot traffic hours.

CP&B was behind the setup, which was free for consumers. It went by the catchy name “H2Cuervo,” and a hashtag of the same name helped proliferate the message on social media.