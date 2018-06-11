June 11, 2018: Tony Awards Feature Emotional Performances and Censored F-Bombs, 'Saved by the Bell' Pop-Up Highlights Nostalgic TV Experience Trend, Kenya Hosts First TEDx Event in a Refugee Camp, Festivalgoer Found Dead at Bonnaroo



1. TONY AWARDS FEATURE EMOTIONAL PERFORMANCES AND CENSORED F-BOMBS: The 72nd annual Tony Awards took place on Sunday, and were highlighted by multiple wins for the musical The Band's Visit; an emotional performance by the drama students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School; and Robert De Niro receiving a standing ovation after hurling F-bombs at Donald Trump. Billboard: “In one of the evening’s biggest moments, the Tonys celebrated the resilience of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting earlier this year. First, drama teacher Melody Herzfeld, who protected students in her office during the attack, accepted an award for excellence in theater education before the broadcast and received an on-camera shoutout. Then Matthew Morrison introduced the students of the drama department, who performed a rendition of 'Seasons of Love' from Rent that, judging by audience cutaway shots, had most in the room in tears. Many winners used their acceptance speeches to reference the political climate. Andrew Garfield, accepting the award for lead actor in a play for his role in Angels in America, dedicated his win to the LGBTQ community 'at a moment in time when maybe the most important thing we remember right now is the sanctity of the human spirit.' His co-star Nathan Lane, winning for best featured actor in a play, said the Angels in America revival—which later won best revival of a play—'is speaking to us as powerfully as ever in the midst of such political insanity.' (While introducing Bruce Springsteen later in the evening, Robert DeNiro tried to put it more succinctly—'F--k Trump'—but was no match for CBS censors.) Others used their time at the microphone to highlight a range of serious topics, from mental-health support to the importance of diversity and inclusion in theater and beyond. In light of the recent deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, David Cromer, accepting win for best direction of a musical for The Band’s Visit, addressed those currently struggling with depression: 'If you are suffering, please call out, and for those of us who are fortunate not to be suffering so deeply, let's make sure that we answer them.'" https://bit.ly/2l3sXfC



2. 'SAVED BY THE BELL' POP-UP HIGHLIGHTS NOSTALGIC TV EXPERIENCE TREND: A new pop-up in Los Angeles inspired by Saved by the Bell is the latest example of a television show experience aimed to spark nostalgia in millennials and pop culture fans. The New York Times: “Called Saved by the Max and located in the same shopping center as a Target and a Best Buy, the diner is one of the latest venues designed to let fans have an “immersive experience” of their favorite TV shows and movies. Others have included the popular 'Downton Abbey' exhibit, open on 57th Street in New York City through September and expected to travel after that, and the short-lived Rue La Rue Café, a 'Golden Girls'-themed destination that opened and closed in Washington Heights last year. The brainchild of three Chicago entrepreneurs—Derek Berry, Zack Eastman and Steve Harris, who all have experience as club promoters—Saved by the Max meticulously recreates the neon-lit cafe where the kids from Bayside High School in the fictional Los Angeles suburb of Palisades liked to hang after class. ... Universal, which owns “Saved by the Bell,” did not commission the pop-up restaurant, but has enthusiastically sanctioned it and become a partner. Reviving classic entertainment properties, said Carol Nygren, senior vice president of Worldwide Live Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, 'is always a popular trend, and being able to recreate scenes that play into fans’ memories of popular shows is so much fun.' In recent years, Hulu and Netflix sponsored recreations of Luke’s Diner from 'Gilmore Girls' and Jerry’s apartment on 'Seinfeld' to herald those shows’ arrivals on streaming services. In 2014, Warner Brothers partnered with Eight O’Clock Coffee to do a pop-up version of Central Perk, the coffeehouse on 'Friends,' and secured a copyright on the name for use in 'coffee shop and cafe services' last January. And who can forget the giddy days of 1997 when Fox built a life-size replica of the “Simpsons” house in a suburban Las Vegas subdivision?" https://nyti.ms/2sLCyfi



3. KENYA HOSTS FIRST TEDX EVENT IN A REFUGEE CAMP: A TEDx event took place in one of the world's largest refugee camps in Kenya on Saturday. Al Jazeera: “The TEDxKakumaCamp, held on Saturday at the Kakuma refugee camp in northwest Kenya, brought together current and former refugees, as well as activists and aid workers, to share their experiences in an effort to change perceptions and break stereotypes. The one-day gathering marked the first time that TED—the influential conference network that hosts online talks on a range of scientific, cultural and academic topics around the world—held an event at a refugee camp. Among the speakers at the event was South Sudanese track-and-field athlete Yiech Pur Biel, who represented the first-ever Refugee Olympic Team at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro and Somali American supermodel Halima Aden, who grew up at the Kakuma camp. ... Melissa Fleming, chief spokesperson for the UN's refugee agency, UNHCR, and co-host of TEDxKakumaCamp, said the event was the 'most logistically challenging, but also one of the most moving' staged by the TED organisation." https://bit.ly/2HDh88A



4. FESTIVALGOER FOUND DEAD AT BONNAROO: A man was found dead at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on Friday. Billboard: “According to festival organizers, patrons approached the medical team in the event site's Plaza 6 camping area requesting medical assistance for a 35-year-old man. The medical team responded and founded him unresponsive in his car upon arrival. The Coffee County Medical Examiner’s office later pronounced him dead. No cause of death has been determined. According to festival organizers, their understanding is the man's car was running and the heat was on. A spokesperson for the Coffee County Sherrif's Department said the case is currently under investigation but they do not suspect any foul play. 'The safety of our patrons is our highest priority, and our sympathies go out to his family and friends,' said Bonnaroo organizers in a statement." https://bit.ly/2HAbVyv



* LOCAL NEWS *



LOS ANGELES: LA Pride Festival turned hundreds of people away on Saturday due to overselling tickets. The organization issued an apology and is offering refunds. NBC Southern California: https://bit.ly/2MhoJwW



NEW YORK: The New York Times: “After announcing last month that it would offer compensation to galleries affected by a heat wave that caused extreme temperatures in the main tent structure during this year’s fair in May, Frieze [New York] has now specified how much it’s willing to pay: 10 percent of the cost of a booth, with a minimum of $1,000 for each gallery that requests compensation.” https://nyti.ms/2sVxSCQ



Quiet Events has partnered with the W.N.B.A.’s New York Liberty team to host two silent disco parties at Westchester County Center. The first will take place July 29 after the game against the Chicago Sky, and the second will take place August 12 before the game against the Atlanta Dream.



The East Hampton Historical Society will celebrate the opening of the Moran Studio Exhibition on July 6 in East Hampton’s Main Street Historic District.



SAN DIEGO: Event transportation management company Seat Planners Incorporated has appointed Veronica Sosa president. Sosa replaces Steve Weathers, who will now serve as chairman.



TORONTO: Tandem Media and Say the Word Events will host “Toronto's Very Own: Summer Edition"—a networking event for entrepreneurs and small and established businesses—June 15 at Spaces Queen West.



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Ian Zelaya, and Deirdre Jahn in New York.



