June 16, 2017: Spotify to Offer Tickets From Eventbrite Music Festivals and Concerts, NBC Universal to Launch Olympic Channel in July, Trump Taps Personal Event Planner to Run New York Federal Housing Programs



1. SPOTIFY TO OFFER TICKETS FROM EVENTBRITE MUSIC FESTIVALS AND CONCERTS: Eventbrite has partnered with Spotify to allow the music-streaming platform to offer tickets from concerts and music festivals. TechCrunch: “Specifically, it will recommend Eventbrite-powered events relevant to the music people are listening to on the streaming music service and their overall music preferences. Interestingly, although Spotify has already launched a Songkick-style nearby concert recommendation service, it has yet to move into ticketing for events directly itself. My guess is that this Eventbrite integration is one way of testing the water for such a service. We’ve heard anecdotally that the company is, in fact, looking to build out ticketing of its own, ‘since that is where the money is,’ although it has yet to launch anything. For now you will not purchase on Spotify’s site, but on Eventbrite’s ‘in two quick taps,’ similar to how you purchase tickets there on the back of other distribution partnerships that Eventbrite has with Facebook, Bandsintown, Discotech, and Songkick. … On the side of Eventbrite, it’s giving the ticketing and online event listings service a direct marketing route to would-be concert goers most likely to be interested in buying tickets. Just earlier today, Spotify announced that it’s now at 140 million users, giving some significant scale to that strategy. On the side of Spotify, it’s providing potentially another route to revenue generation for the company: Spotify today also announced that it will be paying out some $2 billion to artists over the next couple of years, on annual revenues this year of $3.3 billion.” http://tcrn.ch/2rAkbGH



2. NBC UNIVERSAL TO LAUNCH OLYMPIC CHANNEL IN JULY: NBC Universal will launch its new channel dedicated to the Olympics on July 15. The Hollywood Reporter: “The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will kick off July 15 in more than 35 million homes across the country. The linear channel will be available to most subscribers of Altice, AT&T DirecTV, Comcast, Spectrum and Verizon, and the Olympic Channel will also be available on streaming services, including DirecTV Now, Fubo, Hulu, Sony PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV. Viewers will also be able to live-stream the channel on OlympicChannel.com, NBCSports.com, the Olympic Channel app and the NBC Sports app. ... The Olympic Channel will offer year-round programming of Olympic sports from around the world, highlighting fan-favorite American athletes and teams. Programming will emphasize live events from a broad range of summer and winter Olympic sports. The new channel will also boast Olympic-themed original content produced by all three organizations, including programs commissioned by the global Olympic Channel; archival footage from past Olympic features and documentaries; and original Team USA programming produced by the USOC that looks at the larger Olympic movement in the U.S. The first month of programming will include extensive coverage of the 2017 FINA World Swimming and Diving Championships in July, and the IAAF Track and Field World Championships and FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in August. In addition to the Olympic Channel's programming, NBCUniversal also had more than 400 hours of Olympic-themed programming on NBC and NBC Sports Network. NBC has been home to the Summer Games since 1988 and the Winter Games since 2002." http://bit.ly/2ryIzNP



3. TRUMP TAPS PERSONAL EVENT PLANNER TO RUN NEW YORK FEDERAL HOUSING PROGRAMS: President Donald Trump has tapped his family event planner Lynne Patton to run New York's federal housing programs. Patton has planned tournaments at Trump's golf courses and his son's wedding. New York Daily News: “Now President Trump has appointed longtime loyalist Lynne Patton—who has zero housing experience and claims a law degree the school says she never earned—to run the office that oversees federal housing programs in New York. Patton was appointed Wednesday to head up the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Region II, which includes New York and New Jersey, where she’ll oversee distribution of billions of taxpayer dollars. Patton’s tight relationship with the Trump clan dates back to 2009, when she began serving as the family’s 'event planner.' 'Responsible for organizing, executing and assisting with upscale events and celebrity golf tournaments,' her LinkedIn profile says. 'Handle celebrity talent acquisition for various marketing projects, philanthropic events and golf tournaments.' From 2011 through January, she also helped run the Eric Trump Foundation, a charity that's now under investigation by state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. She also claims on her LinkedIn page to have obtained a juris doctorate degree in 2000 from Quinnipiac University School of Law in Connecticut. Next to the J.D. notation is written (N/A) without explanation. On Thursday school registrar Jim Benson said Patton attended for two semesters but did not graduate." http://nydn.us/2sFzEda



CHICAGO: Michael Jordan’s Restaurant will open in Oak Brook on July 17. Managed by Cornerstone Restaurant Group, the American restaurant will feature basketball-court flooring and a mural made from 30,000 dots that represent the number of points Jordan scored over his career. The restaurant is available for a variety of meetings and private events, accommodating groups as small as 10 or as large as 320.



The 10th annual Chicago Gourmet food and wine festival, presented by Bon Appétit, will take place September 19-24 at Millennium Park. Talent this year will include Stephanie Izard, Carla Hall, and Lorena Garcia.



LOS ANGELES: Video-production company Perryfield Films has been acquired by global sports and entertainment marketing agency Sports1Marketing. Together, the companies will form Sports1Media, which will focus on sports, live events, business commercials, documentaries, and lifestyle projects.



This year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood will feature an American Horror Story: Roanoke maze. Beginning September 15, the installment will transport guests to the haunted North Carolina backwoods, where they'll encounter terrifying characters and details from the show such as vindictive ghosts and a family of cannibals.



NEW YORK: The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center has released its first-ever sustainability report, which outlines the venue’s numerous sustainability initiatives. Details in the 31-page report include the observation of 26 bird species at the venue’s 6.75-acre green roof since 2014 and the roof’s capability of retaining as much as 7 million gallons of storm water annually. The report can be found here: http://bit.ly/2sEvPow



The inaugural Eat (RED) Food & Film Fest will take place June 20 at Bryant Park. Presented by Bank of America, the event will include a picnic dinner designed by Mario Batali, Ina Garten, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Danny Bowien of Mission Chinese, and the Beatrice Inn’s Angie Mar. The event, benefitting RED’s cause to fight H.I.V./AIDS, will end with a screening of Sleepless in Seattle.



The 20th season of MoMa PS1’s outdoor music series Warm Up will run July 1-September 2.



Edible Manhattan will host its Good Beer on July 20 at 28 Liberty Street. The event will offer samples from breweries including Allagash Brewing Company, Brewery Ommegang, Montauk Brewing Company, and the Meathook.



SAN FRANCISCO: The annual Bridge School Benefit has been canceled this year after Neil Young announced he’s stepping down as host. The Mercury News: http://bayareane.ws/2s2LOve



SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO: Caribe Hilton has debuted renovations to its 65,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces. Led by architecture and design firm Hirsch Bender Associates, the project included installing new carpets, applying fresh paint, and updating the corridors and artwork. The spaces include four ballrooms that accommodate as many as 3,000 guests, an auditorium, and 24 meeting rooms.



TORONTO: The Lolë White Tour community yoga event, taking place July 27 at Exhibition Place, has announced celebrity yoga instructors Colleen Saidman Yee and Rodney Yee will lead the event’s sunset yoga session, after a guided meditation led by Maria Meenakshi Joy. Canadian singer-songwriter Beyries will perform during the event.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Residence Inn by Marriott at the Capitol Riverfront held its grand opening celebration June 15. The 170-room hotel is a component of F1RST, a 450,000-square-foot mixed-use project that also features 25,000 square feet of retail and 325 apartments.



