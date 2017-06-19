June 19, 2017: Inside This Year’s Party-Heavy Emmy Campaign Season, McDonald's Ends Olympics Partnership Early, Snapchat Stages Giant Ferris Wheel at Cannes



1. INSIDE THIS YEAR'S PARTY-HEAVY EMMY CAMPAIGN SEASON: With more shows from streaming services like Netflix up for Primetime Emmy consideration, networks are spending more to host show-inspired stunts, parties, and activations to sway voters, including a food- and booze-filled party inspired by Stranger Things. The New York Times: “The lavish spread was courtesy of Netflix, which was promoting its rookie drama ‘Stranger Things’ to a pool of invite-only guests it hoped—but did not know for sure—included Emmy voters. It was just one of about two dozen events that the company had thrown in a rented event space over five weeks, each trying to inspire potential voters to nominate Netflix’s original content for the Emmy television awards. As the streaming services — Amazon held similar parties — battle with traditional cable and broadcast networks, Hollywood is witnessing Emmy campaigning on a scale that industry executives say they have never seen before. The once-staid season now finds studios approving generous budgets for billboards, mail promotions, parties and dinners with the express purpose of getting shows, actors and writers in front of would-be voters. … For years, the Television Academy has facilitated 'For Your Consideration' events between April and June. A typical event includes a panel discussion with actors and writers discussing the past season of a contending TV show. That’s usually followed by a party with an open bar and dinner. Netflix had a few slots on the sanctioned calendar but elected to rent out a 24,000 square foot multilevel space in Beverly Hills to stage competing events, cheekily calling them FYSee. Rivals grumbled that the events, which ended once voting started last week, violated a tacit agreement among networks to mostly stick with the official calendar. For instance, when FX convened its sanctioned event for ‘The Americans’ in Hollywood on June 1, Netflix staged an unofficial event across town for ‘Master of None.’” http://nyti.ms/2rI0wcE



2. MCDONALD'S ENDS OLYMPICS PARTNERSHIP EARLY: McDonald's has ended its longtime partnership with the Olympics three years early, due to increasing sponsorship costs and a decline in TV ratings. Reuters: “McDonald's deal would have run through the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, and bowing out will likely to save it hundreds of million of dollars if it had continued into the next four-year Olympics cycle and beyond. McDonald's has been trying to hold down costs as it invests in improving food quality, restaurant service and online ordering to woo back U.S. diners. Intense competition has gnawed away at sales. The company, first involved with the games in 1968 and a sponsor since 1976, was the Olympics' food retail sponsor. Despite pulling out with immediate effect, McDonald's will continue at next year's Pyeongchang winter Olympics as a domestic sponsor. The company's move may also reflect a rising view among consumer brands that exclusive Olympics sponsorship deals do not offer the marketing impact they once did. Some companies find it is much cheaper to work directly with athletes or specific countries than the IOC. Moreover, in a trend that began after the Beijing games in 2008, shrinking television audiences for the games could be diminishing the value of sponsors' ads. With the Rio de Janeiro games in 2016, many viewers turned to social media alternatives like Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) and Facebook Inc (FB.O). The fast food chain has been part of the IOC's top sponsors program that contributes more than $1 billion in each four-year cycle for the games. While terms of Olympic sponsorship are not disclosed, a source who negotiated previous IOC sponsorship deals said that top global sponsors like McDonald's spend about $25 million a year or about $100 million for a four-year period that includes a summer and winter games." http://reut.rs/2tBwaVQ



3. SNAPCHAT STAGES GIANT FERRIS WHEEL AT CANNES: For this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Snapchat's activation is a giant branded ferris wheel. Adweek: “The carnival-size ride is positioned in front of the Palais where more than 15,000 marketers and creatives will appear this week. The wheel is decked out in Snap Inc. branding, including canary yellow paint and a ghost logo that appears in the form of a giant hubcap for the wheel. The attraction is open from noon to midnight during the festival and features 21 cars that, at four passengers each, means 84 people can ride on the huge yellow contraption. Strategically positioned QR code-like Snapcodes unlock a festival-themed lens that overlays a pair of sunglasses and the word ‘Cannes’ within the Snapchat app. Snap has also set up a Spectacles vending machine nearby, possibly to persuade marketers to check out its video-recording sunglasses. Interestingly, Snap’s arch competitor, the Facebook-owned Instagram, has its installation set up within the Palace this year, too, and is a few floors above Snapchat’s activation. While Snapchat has had a big presence at the festival for the past few years, execs this year plan to pitch marketers on a new agency-certification program, its self-serve platform and creative tools that help with editing.” http://bit.ly/2rFFoUC



COAST TO COAST: Up Close: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel, a traveling immersive exhibition showcasing 34 near-life-size reproductions of the mural paintings from the original work in Rome, will come to the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center in New York from June 23-July 23. The exhibit will then travel to Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey September 1-October 15, as well as six more cities: Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Chicago, and Annapolis, Maryland.



CHICAGO: This year’s Millennium Art Festival will take place July 7-9. The downtown event will showcase artwork from more than 110 juried artists, and also offer live performances and interactive art events.



LOS ANGELES: Dwell on Design will take place June 23-25 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Presented in partnership with Dwell Magazine, the exhibition and conference highlights the latest in modern design materials, furniture and accessories, garden and outdoor materials, home technology, and more.



NEW YORK: Spike TV has announced the first wave of celebrity headliners for One Night Only: Alec Baldwin, a comedic tribute to the actor at Harlem's Apollo Theater. They include Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Kate McKinnon, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer. The show will be taped on June 25 and will air on July 9.



Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's annual Ailey Spirit Gala took place June 15, raising $1.4 million for educational programs and scholarships.



SAN FRANCISCO: The San Francisco Pride celebration will take place June 24-25 at Civic Center Plaza, with the annual parade taking place June 25 on Market Street.



TORONTO: TD Salsa in Toronto runs July 3-23, with a variety of events celebrating Latino culture include the 13th annual TD Salsa on St. Clair street festival July 8-9, as well as concerts, dance lessons, salsa parties, and art exhibits.



Brand Momentum has named David Grisim vice president of marketing solutions.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Timed to the 45th anniversary of the Watergate break-in, the Watergate Hotel has announced a new guest room inspired by the guest room tied to the 1972 scandal. The Watergate Scandal Room 214 will be conceptualized, curated, and designed by Lyn Paolo, costume designer for Scandal and Shameless, and Rakel Cohen, co-owner of the hotel.



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Jill Menze, Rayna Katz, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



