June 2, 2017: L.G.B.T. Parades to Become More Political This Year, Does the Pemberton Fest Cancellation Signal Trouble for the Industry?, N.B.A. Fans Can Watch Finals Highlights in VR



1. L.G.B.T. PARADES TO BECOME MORE POLITICAL THIS YEAR: Due to the current political climate, some L.G.B.T. parade organizers like those in Los Angeles are shifting the focus of their events from a celebratory vibe to a more activist bent. And they are losing sponsors like Nissan and Wells Fargo in the process. NPR: ”'We've converted the parade, floats and fun to a march for civil rights,' says Brian Pendleton, who has planned what's now called the Resist March for June 11. The Resist March is in coordination with protests in more than 50 cities around the world, all taking place under the banner, 'Equality March for Unity and Pride.' 'You have the science march, the climate march, the women's march, the immigration march,' says Anika Simpson, co-organizer of the international effort. 'I feel a sense of solidarity across these groups.'” http://n.pr/2shjtzK



2. DOES THE PEMBERTON FEST CANCELLATION SIGNAL TROUBLE FOR THE INDUSTRY?: Coming on the heels of the Fyre Festival's epic disaster, the Pemberton Music Festival, which was set to take place from July 13-16 about 100 miles north of Vancouver, British Columbia, was also canceled; the two entities behind the fest declared bankruptcy. This latest festival fail has some experts wondering if the market is too saturated. The New York Times: “But the collapse of both Fyre and Pemberton has once again focused the industry’s attention on what has become a perennial question: Has the ever-expanding festival market hit its peak? High-profile failures like Pemberton and Fyre—which is now facing numerous lawsuits from ticket buyers and others—could erode consumer confidence, [Marc Geiger, the head of music at William Morris Endeavor] said. Then there is simply natural competition, as more festivals are added to the calendar. 'Well-produced and curated events at a site the public loves will continue to do well,' said Gary Bongiovanni, the editor of the trade publication Pollstar. 'But too many events mean the best will survive and the weak will wither.'” http://nyti.ms/2qGxYzY



3. N.B.A. FANS CAN WATCH FINALS HIGHLIGHTS IN VR: The N.B.A. Finals tipped off last night with a Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors rematch. And although the teams weren't new, fans were able to watch them in a new way—through virtual reality. The N.B.A. partnered with NextVR to offer highlights from the series to users who subscribe to the N.B.A. League Pass and have a Samsung Gear VR headset or Google Daydream View headset. Mashable: “NextVR CEO David Cole recently weighed in on the benefits of the partnership. 'This has been a season of firsts for our partnership with the NBA and we’re thrilled to be able to deliver highlights from each game of the 2017 NBA Finals to our fans,' Cole said in a statement. 'After producing weekly live games, NBA All-Star coverage, and season highlights, the opportunity to deliver access to The Finals caps off an exciting 2016-17 season.'” http://on.mash.to/2sjIZUM



CHICAGO: This year's Taste of Chicago will take place July 5-9 at Grant Park. New pop-up restaurants this year include Broken English, Seoul Taco, and the Little Beet Table.



LAS VEGAS: Bandito Latin Kitchen & Cantina will open at Hughes Center June 5. Owned by Kent Harman, the 4,000-square-foot restaurant will serve Latin American fare from executive chef Chris Kight and seat 150 guests.



LOS ANGELES: This year's Los Angeles River Ride, the fund-raiser for the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition, takes place Saturday at the Autry Museum in Griffith Park.



NEW YORK: The Maidstone hotel in East Hampton will reopen with a new design and restaurant concept as part of a new partnership with owners Jenny and Jonathan Baker and hospitality firm Partners and Alchemy. The refreshed hotel design will include Americana- and Hamptons-inspired touches in the hotel’s shared spaces. The new restaurant concept will have a seafood-focused menu from chef David Standridge.



The fourth annual Louis Armstrong’s Wonderful World Festival will take place July 8 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.



The sixth annual Great Food Truck Derby will take place August 11 at Hayground School fields in Bridgehampton. Participating trucks include Blondie’s Bake Shop, Elegant Eats, and Nice Buns Slammin’ Sliders.



The Musem of Eldridge Street will host its 17th annual Egg Rolls, Egg Creams & Empanadas Festival on June 18 in the Lower East Side.



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: Levy Restaurants is developing a new Italian concept at Disney Springs, in partnership with James Beard award-winner and Top Chef Masters winner Tony Mantuano. The restaurant is expected to open in early fall and will be located in the space that had housed Portobello Country Italian Trattoria.



Hilton Orlando has appointed Chris Mueller general manager.



TORONTO: CN Tower will host a fireworks show for Canada Day on July 1. BlogTO: http://bit.ly/2rFwtlp



