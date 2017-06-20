June 20, 2017: New York's Pride Parade Will Be Part Protest, Part Celebration; One Dead at Electric Daisy Carnival; Muslim-American Cannes Juror Accuses French Police of Harassment



1. NEW YORK'S PRIDE PARADE WILL BE PART PROTEST, PART CELEBRATION: Like many other Pride parades that have taken place in cities this month, New York's event on Sunday will offer a mix of the traditional celebratory atmosphere and a political-focused protest. The New York Times: “The makeovers have brought tense confrontations between organizers who have spent months planning celebrations and those who think the political situation is so dire that the parades need to be recast. In the middle, and feeling left out, are the people who just want to show up and party, and the politically conservative who concede that although gay pride marches have always been somewhat political in nature, they have never been deliberately partisan. But bare-knuckle battles are nothing new when it comes to pride celebrations. 'Many if not most of the L.G.B.T.Q. community know that queer street activism is as old and as predictable as the rainbow,' said Bob Witeck, a communications strategist and onetime congressional press secretary who works with the gay community and businesses like Marriott that market to it. ... Internal conflicts have become a hallmark of gay pride marches ever since. Organizers have grappled with criticism over the lack of attention to women, bisexuals, racial minorities and, more recently, transgender people. They have weathered fights over how to respond to the AIDS crisis and the fight for marriage equality, and weighed whether accepting lucrative corporate sponsorships was selling out. Last year, grief and heightened concerns about security in the aftermath of the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., washed over many gay pride parades. But never have more parades been canceled or seen their focus shifted so dramatically. Citing the success of the Women’s March on Washington as inspiration, anti-Trump protesters gathered in more than 100 towns and cities on June 11, including in communities that traditionally hold pride parades later in the year or have never held them before." http://nyti.ms/2ssgO6s



2. ONE DEAD AT ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL: A 34-year-old man died at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas this past weekend, and more than 1,000 festivalgoers sought medical treatment. Billboard: “The Clark County coroner's office on Monday (June 19) said 34-year-old Michael Adam Morse died Saturday morning at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His cause and manner of death have not been determined, and Morse's hometown was not immediately clear. Authorities say more than 1,000 people sought medical treatment during the three-night music festival during the weekend outside Las Vegas. Most were treated at the site, but 15 ticket-holders and one employee were taken to hospitals. Festival organizers said Monday that 135,000 attendees on average partied from sundown to sunrise Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. he National Weather Service put midnight temperatures at nearly 100 degrees during the event's final night, but police did not provide details on the reasons why people sought medical treatment.” http://bit.ly/2sLYs3k



3. MUSLIM-AMERICAN CANNES JUROR ACCUSES FRENCH POLICE OF HARASSMENT: Amani Al-Khatahtbeh—a Muslim-American journalist, activist, and founder of MuslimGirl.com—says French police forced her to take off her headscarf at the airport in Nice. Al-Khatahtbeh is a juror in the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Adweek: “Al-Khatahtbeh described the incident, which she said happened Friday, in a lengthy post on Facebook. On Monday, she spoke about it with Adweek at the Palais in Cannes after a press conference revealing the Glass Lion winners to journalists. The incident began, she said, when police refused to stamp her passport until she removed her head scarf. ‘I am wearing my head scarf in my passport photo, so there was no security issue. The only laws that allow police officers to remove a head scarf is if it obstructs your face,’ she said. She said she was taken to an isolation room at the Nice airport, where the alleged harassment continued. … Al-Khatahtbeh said she has obtained a lawyer in France and is filing legal action. Adweek’s calls to the French ministry overseeing the airport police were not immediately returned. Al-Khatahtbeh acknowledged the irony of being harassed while on her way to judge the Glass Lions. ‘It’s the only award at this festival that measures social impact, that measures gender equality, that seeks to amplify stories that are pushing against that status quo, that seeks to fight for equality for all of us,’ she said. ‘Without a doubt the justice I experienced is because I’m a woman, and because I’m a Muslim woman. There’s no other reason. It’s quite sad. But it really motivated and informed my decision making on this jury to make sure we were amplifying those narratives, and that we were using our power to empower those voices that are constantly silenced.’” http://bit.ly/2sISM9t



CHICAGO: Taste of Lincoln Avenue Chicago will take place July 29-30. The event will have live music, wine tastings, and a kids carnival.



GREENOUGH, MONTANA: The Resort at Paws Up has launched North Bank Camp, which offers luxury two- and three-bedroom glamping tents. North Bank Camp is the resort’s sixth camp.



LOS ANGELES: This year’s Maxim Hot 100 Party will take place June 24 at the Hollywood Palladium. The event will be hosted by Hailey Baldwin.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Chuy’s, a Tex-Mex restaurant concept, is opening its first Miami location—and it’s ninth spot in Florida—at the Doral in October. The opening will be the 90th restaurant overall for the brand, which began in Austin. The newest spot will include signature menu items including the Chicka-Chicka-Boom-Boom Enchiladas, Chuy’s Famous Big As Yo’ Face Burritos, and a free, unlimited, build-your-own nacho station housed in the trunk of a vintage car during happy hour.



NASHVILLE: Live entertainment company AEG has entered an agreement with Southwest Value Partners to develop a new mixed-use entertainment district at Nashville Yards in downtown Nashville. Plans call for a 4,000-capacity music venue, a Regal Cinemas theater complex, a 700-capacity live-entertainment venue, and a 240-room hotel.



NEW YORK: Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer has opened its Lower East Side location. The 55-seat location offers a new Cake Shake, a private dining area, and art by street artist Fumero.



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: Universal Orlando Resort has launched “Meeting Enhancements,” a variety of experiences that planners can add to events hosted at the resort's hotels. Options include using Universal characters such as the Minions to open a meeting or bringing in stilt walkers and other specialty acts to add energy to an event.



TORONTO: The 10th annual Big on Bloor Festival will take place July 22-23. Two new programs this year are Big Murals, which will feature large commissioned murals lining Bloor Street, and Big X, which will include offsite sculptures, performances, and live paintings by more than 20 artists.



